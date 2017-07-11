There is little question that Tomales High School’s Jake Fernandes can play at a level beyond high school. The only question is what sport. As a senior, he was the Braves’ team leader in football, basketball and baseball.

Playing three sports is not unusual at a school as small as Tomales. Playing three with the skill and dedication Fernandes showed is unusual at a school of any size.

Says Tyler Reynolds who coached Fernandez is baseball and basketball, “He is a great leader and a great role model for the younger kids. You tell him to do something and it gets done.”

Fernandez, who graduated in June, will now get it done in baseball for De Anza College, a community college in Cupertino.

“I love baseball,” he explained. “I love that something new happens every game. It is exciting.”

Although he was Tomales High’s No. 1 pitcher, Fernandes has been told he will be a catcher for De Anza. “I love catching,” he said. “I have always considered myself more a catcher than a pitcher.”

Although there might have been more opportunities for exposure to college recruiters at a larger school, Fernandes has been happy at Tomales.

“My sister graduated from Tomales and I really like the small school mentality,” he said. “I love knowing everyone and knowing the teachers. At Tomales you can get one-on-one help if you need it.”

Basketball and baseball are basically the same games at a large or small school, but football is a little different at Tomales, where it is an eight-man game.

“I like eight-man football,” Fernandes says. “You get more one-on-one in match ups like between the running back and linebacker. It is more wide open, but the intensity is still there.”

Fernandes has a pretty definite career goal as he enters college.

“I want to take classes that will get me into the Fish and Game Academy,” he explains. “I’m an avid hunter and fisherman, and I feel like that would be a good fit for me.”

The athlete will spend the summer working as a deck hand on his father’s charter boat.

A measure of the respect not only his teammates, but also the community, holds Fernandez was evident at this year’s annual Jake Velloza Tomales Alumni Baseball game.

Velloza was a Tomales High School football and baseball standout who was killed on May 2, 2009 during his second tour of duty in Iraq. At the end of the alumni game that honors his legacy, a scholarship is awarded to a deserving graduating senior.

Fernandes was an obvious choice for the award this season, but he was so well respected that Velloza’s mother, Susan, added another scholarship and the Tomales sports teams added still another.