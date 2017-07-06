s
Petaluma teams battle it out

GEORGE HAIRE

FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | July 6, 2017, 1:31PM

| Updated 2 hours ago.

The Petaluma National Little League 9-11-year-old All Stars’ run to the District 35 championship games was preceded by two crucial head-to-head battles involving all three Petaluma teams.

Valley advances

Last Wednesday, host Petaluma Valley wasted no time at Murphy Field exploding for five runs in the bottom of the first inning to cruise past Petaluma American, 12-3, in the District 35 winner’s bracket.

Nate Lannert, hitting in the five slot, was the chief tormentor against the Valley’s neighborhood rivals, lofting a grand slam home run over the center field fence in the crucial frame. It was just the beginning of a big game for Lannert who reached base four times and knocked in five runs without being retired.

The frustrated Americans paraded five pitchers to the bump in an effort to slow down the Valley express. Starter Jacob Untalan gave up three walks in the first inning to set the table for the Lannert blast.

Kayden Murphy picked up the victory for the Valley, pitching into the fourth inning, but was lifted after 73 pitches. Every hurler in the game struggled with a very tight strike zone. Esai Bermudez came into the game in the middle of the fourth inning to hold the Americans scoreless the rest of the way.

Bermudez picked up the save, retiring eight consecutive batters along the way.

It appeared that Petaluma American might fight its way back into the contest in the top of the third inning when Jordan Giacomini and Wyatt Abramson doubled to plate a run. Austin Steeves bounced a single up the middle to score Abramson to narrow the margin to 6-3, but that was a close as the score would get.

Valley countered with four hits and three runs in the bottom of the frame, highlighted by a two-run dinger by Cade Rea. Rea reached base four times and scored four runs in the win.

Rea also turned in the defensive play of the game when he made a tumbling catch at shortstop on a ball headed up the middle.

The game might have ended earlier when Valley loaded the bags in he fifth inning, but American outfielder Jeffery Rice made a sliding catch and trapped a runner off base for an inning-ending double play.

Jack Hu had a pair of singles and reached base three times for the Americans.

Nationals slug Valley

Twelve runs in the final two innings were more than enough for the Petaluma Nationals to rout the Petaluma Valley 11’s, 17-4, in the semifinal round of the District 35 Little League Tournament at Murphy Field on Friday.

The surprising outcome was not so much a matter of which team won the game, but the lopsided margin of victory. Only a couple of nights previously, the Valley had looked very strong in advancing past a good Petaluma American team.

Valley lost some poise down the stretch in this one, failing to convert defensive plays in the late innings and throwing to the wrong base on occasion against the aggressive Nationals. Eight runs in the top of the sixth inning took most of the Valley hope. The Nationals battered five Valley pitchers for 19 hits, including a couple of home runs to back the relief pitching of Henry Ellis who got his club through the critical middle innings. Ellis settled things down on the bump as he successfully pitched to contact.

Jackie Palmer had a tremendous day at the plate for the winning team with five hits including a two-run big fly in the fourth inning. Two of Palmer’s hits were doubles, and he raked a run-scoring single to the base of the fence to knock in another run in the third. Valley chose to challenge Palmer in critical situations and he made them pay.

Braydon Breen chipped in with three hits and scored a couple of runs for the Nationals. Leo Salvado made the most of a pinch-hitting appearance by lofting one over the right field fence in the fourth inning when the contest was close.

The game was close for the first four frames with the Nationals holding a slim 4-3 advantage. A well struck double to the center field fence off the bat of Kayden Murphy was the big blow of the inning. Cade Rea also knocked in a run with a sharp single in the opening frame.

Overall, the Valley squad had difficulty making contact as 13 batters were retired on strikes by four National pitchers. Palmer added to the luster of his day by throwing a scoreless sixth inning to close things out.

Valley eliminated

Petaluma Valley’s tournament ended with a 12-2 loss to Santa Rosa American.

Valley’s only two runs against the pitching-deep Santa Rosa team came in the second inning when Owen Dirrane led off with a double, scored on a hit by AJ Ferrando who scored on a fielder’s choice by Seamus Dirrante.

Santa Rosa scored five runs in the first inning, one in the second, two in the third and four in the fourth of the four-inning game. Nine of the runs off gutsy Valley pitcher Seamus Dirrane were uneanred.

Cade Rea led Valley at the plate with two hits, including a double.

