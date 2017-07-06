Host Petaluma Valley wasted no time at Murphy Field on Wednesday as the 9-11’s exploded for five runs in the bottom of the first inning and cruised past Petaluma American, 12-3, in the District 35 winner’s bracket. The surprisingly easy win over the district defending champions gives Valley a firm grip in a title quest in the double-elimination tournament.

Nate Lannert, hitting in the five slot, was the chief tormentor against the Valley’s neighborhood rivals, lofting a grand-slam home run over the center field fence in the crucial frame. It was just the beginning of a big game for Lannert who reached base four times and knocked in five runs without being retired.

he frustrated Americans paraded five pitchers to the bump in an effort to slow down the Valley express. Starter Jacob Untalan gave up three walks in the first inning to set the table for the Lannert blast.

Kayden Murphy picked up the victory for the Valley, pitching into the fourth inning, but was lifted after 73 pitches. Every hurler in the game struggled with a very tight strike zone. Esai Bermudez came into the game in the middle of the fourth inning to hold the Americans scoreless the rest of the way.

Bermudez picked up the save, retiring eight consecutive batters along the way.

It appeared that Petaluma American might fight its way back into the contest in the top of the third inning when Jordan Giacomini and Wyatt Abramson doubled to plate a run. Austin Steeves bounced a single up the middle to score Abramson to narrow the margin to 6-3, but that was a close as the score would get.

Valley countered with four hits and three runs in the bottom of the frame, highlighted by a two-run dinger by Cade Ray. Ray reached base four times and scored four runs in the win.

Ray also turned in the defensive play of the game when he made a tumbling catch at shortstop on a ball headed up the middle.

The game might have ended earlier when Valley loaded the bags in he fifth inning, but American outfielder Jeffery Rice made a sliding catch and trapped a runner off base for an inning ending double play.

Jack Hu had a pair of singles and reached base three times for the Americans who must now battle back to get another shot at winning the tournament if they can piece together three consecutive wins. It will be a daunting task, but they have veteran players who captured the 8-10 district tournament last season and went on to take the section crown.