Petaluma American League’s Major League All-Stars continued the long grind back through the losers’ bracket in the double-elimination District 35 Tournament Wednesday evening, eliminating Petaluma Valley in the process.

The Americans rode the strong pitching of Donavin Abramson and Logan Bailey, backed by a solid defense, to a 9-4 win over the Valley in a game played at the Petaluma Nationals’ Carter Field.

The win was the Americans’ third in as many days after they were knocked into the losers’ bracket by the Valley, 8-1, last Saturday.

Since that loss, the Americans have beaten Mark West, 13-3; Westside, 7-6 and the Valley.

The Americans try to keep rolling tonight as they face Ukiah, but are still three wins away from the District 35 championship and advancement to Section 1 play.

Just one win away from that same goal is the Petaluma National team. The Nationals received a first-round bye, then rolled over Santa Rosa American, 11-0, and Petaluma Valley, 15-10, before thumping Rincon Valley, 13-3, Wednesday evening.

Wednesday. the Americans spotted Valley three first-inning runs in a rally that started after two outs, and featured key hits by Lucas Miles and Anthony Osorio. It was aided by an outfield error that allowed two additional runs to score on Osorio’s RBI hit.

After that, Abramson took control, blanking the Valley over the next three innings.

Meanwhile, the Nationals immediately battled back after the Valley’s initial-inning splurge with Bailey leading off their half of the first with a four-base shot over the right field fence. Joey Mercado later doubled and scored on an error to make it a 4-2 game after one.

The Americans actually won the game in the second when Bailey, Abramson, Mercado, Sam Virkus and Aiden Bell all rapped base hits during a four-run rally.

Nico Antonini, Ben Wilson, Dante Antonini and Lucas Miles strung together hits for two runs to start the Valley fifth in a rally that was cut short by a neat 1-2-3 double play from pitcher Abramson to catcher Bell to first baseman Mercado.

The Valley went their opponents one better in the bottom of the fifth, turning a triple play when second baseman Miles grabbed a bouncer near his base, stepped on the bag and fired to Wilson at first. That worthy then gunned to catcher Arenas who tagged out Dillon Moore trying to score from second on the play.

By the time the Americans had pulled off the trifecta, the Americans had already scored three more runs in the inning to put the game out of reach.

With Abramson knocked off the mound by 86 pitches, Bailey came on for a perfect sixth inning, striking out two, and the Americans were still alive.