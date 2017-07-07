It is showdown time in the District 35 9-11-yer-old All-Star Tournament with Petaluma National and Petaluma Valley squaring off tonight at the Valley’s Murphy Field in the winners’ bracket semifinal game. First pitch is at 5:30 p.m.

The winner advances to the championship game to be played Sunday at 11 a.m. at Luchessi Park. The loser will play for survival Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at Luchessi. The opponent in that Saturday game could be another Petaluma team. Petaluma American, a 12-3 loser to Petaluma Valley in the second round, defeated Rincon Valley, 9-1, Thursday and will face Santa Rosa tonight where a win would advance it to the Saturday losers’ bracket showdown against the loser of tonight’s winners’ bracket shootout.

Going into that big game, Petaluma National beat Ukiah, 8-2, and Santa Rosa, 5-1. Petaluma Valley took care of business against Mark West, 15-0, and Petaluma American, 12-3.