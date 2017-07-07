The Petaluma National Little League 10-year-old All-Star team continued its climb back into title contention in the District 35 To0urnament last Thurdsay evening, disposing of Westside from Santa Rosa, 12-2.

The win was one in a string of do-or-go-home wins for the Nationals that included an 18-5 pasting of Healdsburg and a 10-0 shutout of Ukiah to reach the championship game.

The end came in a thriller in Ukiah where the Petalumans were beaten by Rincon Valley, 11-10.

To reach the championship game, the Petaluma Nationals played and won five games in five days.

In one of their best games in the amazing series, the Nationals looked sharp against an over-matched Westside team on the Rincon Valley Little League Field Thursday.

The game lasted one out shy of four innings and the Nationals actually scored 13 runs, but one was canceled because the 12th run was enough to give the Petalumans a 10-run lead and end the game by the “mercy rule.”

Petaluma pitchers Ryan Landry and August Cuneo didn’t overpower the Westside hitters, striking out just two, but they did throw strikes, walking only two.

When Westside hitters put the ball in play, National fielders caught or picked it up. The Nationals made just one error and offset that with several exceptional plays, including solid glove work from third baseman Jack Soper and a double play from Landry, who had just moved to shortstop from the pitcher’s mound, to first baseman Jack Pattison.

Petaluma also took advantage of Westside’s over aggressiveness on the base paths, picking two runners off first base.

At the plate, the Nationals hit from top to bottom of their lineuep, slamming 14 hits in four innings.

Leadoff hitter Jack Pezzolo literally led the parade, reaching base four straight times on two hits and two walks. Landry had two hits, including a loud triple in the first inning. Soper slugged a single and a double and scored twice. Arlo Pendleton singled twice and scored three runs and Jonah Kaltenbach hit two singles and scored twice.

Members of the team were: Jax Soper, Austin Nickel, Jack Pezzolo, Jack Pattison, Ryan Landry, Arlo Pendleton, Seam Kane, August Cuneo, Quinn Gaidmore, Cameron Seifert, Will Osman and Aiden Wirtz.

The team was managed by Bryce Pattison.