What started out as nine Petaluma Little League All-Star teams in three age divisions is now down to only one. Eight local teams were eliminated in the District 35 Tournament.

The hard-hitting Petaluma National Major League team belted its way to the district championship and now moves on to the Section 1 Tournament. That tournament is hosted by the Fairfield Pacific Little League with games played at Alan Witt City Park on Woolner Avenue in Fairfield.

Petaluma opens the tournament Saturday at 10 a.m. against the winner of a Friday game between District 53 champion Napa National and District 4 winner Alameda. Other teams in the tournament are District 3 champion Tiburon Peninsula and District 64 winner Vacaville Central.

A Saturday win would advance Petaluma to a Sunday game at noon. A loss and the Nationals would play Sunday at 3 p.m.

The championship game will be played Wednesday at 6 p.m., with a second game, if necessary on Thursday.