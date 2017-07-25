Every high school coach, in some fashion, has his/her players participate in team building activities. Casa Grande and Petaluma High School players took things a step father, joining to participate in a community-building event.

On Friday of last week and again Monday, players from both teams worked to place hay bales in preparation for this weekend’s Rivertown Revival festival at Steamer Landing Park.

Helping the festival is nothing new for players from both teams. In the past, Casa Grande players have helped with the set up and Petalauma players have volunteered with the clean up.

This year, Petaluma High coach Rick Krist and Casa Grande coach Denis Brunk agreed to have their players join forces to not only accomplish a physically demanding task, but to develop comradery prior to the resumption of the Egg Bowl. Now officially the Community Egg Bowl, it be played at Casa Grande on Sept. 16. The junior varsity game on that Saturday afternoon will kick off at 12:30 p.m., with the varsity contest beginning at 3 p.m.

The players were glad to help out with what for them was a good workout, but they also understood the significance of working together.

“It was good to be out here with all the Petaluma players. We have to remember, whether we are from Petaluma or Casa Grande, we’re all from the same town,” said Justin Naugle from Casa Grande. “We aren’t just rivals, we are one big family, not just two separate schools.”

“It’s good to help out a community event that is as nice as the Rivertown Revival, and working together will help us better enjoy the overall experience of the Egg Bowl,” said Petaluma’s Michael Baribuglt.

It wasn’t just about working together for the players, it was what they were working for.

“We’re here to help with this cool festival in our community,” said Petaluma’s Cole Powers.

The Egg Bowl was put on hiatus following a particularly contentious game in 2011.

Administrators and coaches from both schools worked with Petaluma City Schools Superintendent Gary Callahan to bring the game back this season, emphasizing that it was an opportunity for a community celebration of unity.