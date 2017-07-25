The highlight of the regular 2017 high school football season happens early — on Sept. 16 — when Casa Grande and Petaluma meet on the Casa Grande field in the revival of the Egg Bowl.

The annual game between the city rivals was canceled following a contentious 2011 game that was marred by 19 penalties and constant bickering and confrontations between players that allegedly included racial epithets.

Last spring, the Petaluma City School District decided to bring the game back as the Community Egg Bowl, with the emphasis on community. Players from both schools have already worked together to provide cross-town muscle in preparation for the Rivertown Rival festival, and proceeds from sale of t-shirts and memorabilia will be given to a local non-profit.

The game will be played at Casa Grande High School. It is a field that Petaluma’s Trojans will come to know well as they play all their “home” games on the Casa Field, while their own home at Steve Ellison Field is renovated and topped with a synthetic turf.

Petaluma opens with Montgomery at Casa in a 6:30 p.m. game on Aug. 20. As usual, one of their biggest games of the season will be their Sonoma County League opener at Analy against the defending champion Tigers on Sept. 29. For the Trojans, that means they face Casa Grande and Analy back-to-back.

The rest of the Trojan season is all league — home against Sonoma Valley, at Piner, home aginst Healdsburg, at El Molino and a final home game against Elsie Allen.

There is not a breather in the entire Casa Grande lineup, with non-league games at St. Bernard’s in Eureka on Sept. 2 and home against San Marin on Sept. 8 followed by the gruelling North Bay League schedule.

The Gauchos finish off the regular season with an interesting meeting at Santa Rosa against the Panther team that new coach Denis Brunk led to the North Coast Section playoffs last year.

St. Vincent’s Mustangs begin their season against the only two teams they beat during last season’s 2-8 season, playing at Elsie Allen on Aug. 26 and at Portola on Sept. 1.

Then comes the daunting task of battling through the North Central League I with games against Cloverdale (home), Clear Lake (home), St. Helena (away), Middletown (home), Willits (away), Fort Bragg (away), Kelseyville (home) and Lower Lake (away).

It is getting harder and harder for Tomales’ eight-man team to find games, which is why the Braves end their season in Hillsborough against Crystal Spring Christian on Oct. 28 and in Antioch against Cornerstone Christian on Nov. 4.

The Braves open at home on Sept. 8 against Laytonville.