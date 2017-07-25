Ironman to close SR streets

Saturday, the City of Santa Rosa and Santa Rosa Metro Chamber will co-host the only full-length Ironman triathlon event in California with a finish line in downtown Santa Rosa near Courthouse Square.

The Ironman Santa Rosa will bring approximately 2,400 athletes and their support teams to Sonoma County where they will swim in Lake Sonoma, bike to downtown Santa Rosa, run the Santa Rosa Creek trail system, then finish in downtown Santa Rosa while covering 140.6 miles.

The event will require the closure of many main Santa Rosa streets. Those visiting the city should consult srcity.org/IRONMAN/detours for complete road closure information.