Intense short season a learning process for Leghorn players

In terms of wins and losses, it was a good year for the Petaluma Leghorns Senior American Legion baseball team. In terms of player development it was even better.

Petaluma finished with a 25-9 record, ending second in its league and missing advancement to the state tournament by a single game.

“It was a really good summer,” said coach Casey Gilroy after his 18th season directing an 18-player roster of 17-19 year olds. “Of course we’re disappointed we didn’t get to go to state, but we had a lot of great wins, and the losses came against some really good ball clubs.”

Petaluma needed one more win in the Area Tournament to reach the title game and a guaranteed advancement to the State Tournament, but was beaten by Fairfield, 6-5, a team it had already defeated three times this summer.

For Gilroy, wins and losses are only a part of what American Legion baseball is all about. “Winning is important,” he said, but so is playing and getting better, and that doesn’t come without a lot of sacrifice and hard work.”

Gilroy doesn’t show players, or even know himself, statistics during the season. “It is not about chasing a number,” he said. “It is about being a better player day in and day out throughout the summer. Batting averages don’t mean anything to me. Learning how to be a high-average hitter is what is important.”

The Leghorn season is also about preparing players for the next step in their baseball careers, and showing them what the grind of every day baseball is all about. In high school the players compete in less than 30 games over a three-month season. The Leghorns play 34 games in 46 days.

Gilroy and coaches Paul Sequeira, Spencer Finkbohner and Jonathon Nadale also use their connections and experience to help find what the coach calls “the right fit” for the players once they graduate.

Playing so many games in such a short time span makes pitching a premium and just about everyone has to carry part of the load. “Pitching is the most difficult part,” said Gilroy. “Almost everyone on the roster has to help.”

Gilroy and pitching coach Nadale refuse to overwork pitchers. Most are limted to 75 pitches, although that is a flexible target depending on individual pitchers.

Among those taking the mound at different times during the season were Travis Morgan, a junior who turned in to be a mainstay for the Leghorns after pitching for the Casa Grande junior varsity in the spring; Joe Lampe, an infielder who gave the Leghorns some good innings; Broc Burleson, an outstanding Casa varsity pitcher who gave the Leghorns some good games when he was available; Matius Lipsie, a Petaluma High varsity pitcher with limited spring innings who became a mainstay for the Leghorns; Shane O’Malley a strong arm from Sonoma Valley High School; Parker Ruoff, a Casa Grande varsity standout, who threw will for the Leghorns; Blake Buhrer, a Petaluma High varsity ace, who was a strong moundsman for the Leghorns; Jack Hill another good pitcher for the Casa Grande varsity; and Qujntin Gago, a hard-throwing Casa Grande varsity hurler.

Jaymin Graveman, a Leghorn veteran from Sonoma Valley High School was perhaps the Leghorns’ best pitcher at the end of last season, but missed all of his spring season at Mendocino College with a shoulder injury and could be used only sparingly by the Leghorns as he rebuilt his arm strength.