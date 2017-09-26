The Petaluma Speedway will honor driving legend David Lindt, Jr. by dedicating the sixth annual Adobe Cup on Oct. 7 to his memory.

Lindt, 45, died unexpectedly of natural causes on Sept. 10. A memorial service will be held at Pleasant Hills Memorial Park in Sebastopol on Oct. 1 at 1 p.m.

His friend and crew member Dave Anderson has donated $200 to the Adobe Cup winner’s purse, making it $5,200 in remembrance of Lindt’s No. 52 car.

In a tribute on the Petaluma Speedway Facebook page, Petaluma Speedway announcer Ron Lingron called Lindt, “About as natural a driver as we ever had.”

Former Petaluma Speedway publicist Harlan Osborne said, “He was the most charismatic racer we ever had. He was super friendly and respectful.”

Lindt was also perhaps the most successful driver in Petaluma Speedway history. He was a five-time track champion, totaling 48 career sprint car wins and 66 total wins.

According to Lingron, Lindt’s Heavy Metal Racing’s blue 52 car, painted to match his high school colors and numbered to match the driver’s high school football jersey, was one of the most recognizable ever at the Petaluma Speedway.

“He was just an all-around good guy that was respected by all,” Osborne said.

Lindt was born in San Francisco, raised in Sebastopol and was living in Petaluma when he passed away.

He was a graduate of Analy High School where he played football.

An electrician, he was a member of IBEW #6 for 30 years.

He is survived by his son, David A. Lindt II; his fiancee, Gina Wingard; his parents, David and Martha Lindt; his sister Sarah (Spencer); and nieces and nephews Avery, Gabriella, Alex, Dylan, Ian and Audrey.