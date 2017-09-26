The worlds of vintage racing and charitable giving will come together for a weekend of fun in wine country during the 14th annual Classic Sports Racing Group Charity Challenge at Sonoma Raceway this weekend.

Nearly 300 vintage race cars will hit the track for a full weekend of racing on the 12-turn, 2.52-mile road course. The event will feature road-racing cars, including an unprecedented 20-row grid of Historic Formula Fords, as well as Formula Junior, prototype and production sports cars from marques such as Maserati, Lotus, Alfa Romeo, Jaguar, Porsche and Corvette principally from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s.

Nine race groups will hit the track for practice and qualifying races on Saturday and main events on Sunday. All proceeds from the weekend benefit Sonoma County youth groups through Speedway Children’s Charities, the charitable arm of Sonoma Raceway. CSRG has generously contributed more than $830,000 to SCC since 2004, and will race to raise that mark to $1 million over the course of the Charity Challenge.

A highlight of the weekend will be the Can-Am Mini Challenge, as the Mini Cooper will be highlighted as the marquee race car for the weekend. The event will feature a nearly 40-car field that will be powered by great driving talent from the United States, Canada, England, Wales and the Netherlands. The field will also include several national championship winning drivers. In addition, nearly 60 Minis will be on display throughout the paddock for spectators to enjoy.

To join in the charitable fun, spectators can enjoy an unforgettable ride around the road course on Saturday and Sunday. For a $75-$500 donation, depending upon the car, fans can take a thrilling, three-lap ride around the road course. Riders must be at least 16 years old, be in good health and wear a long-sleeve shirt, pants and closed toe shoes to ride. The Charity Track Rides will begin at 1 p.m. on both days and always sell out quickly. Sign-ups begin at 9 a.m. each day.

Race fans can also support Speedway Children’s Charities during the Charity Challenge by purchasing $5 raffle tickets to win the “Let’s Go Karting” charity raffle to win a full karting day for up to 20 family and friends. Tickets will be available at the charity booth inside the garages.