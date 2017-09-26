Dea Ann Joslin is leading the way to a dream swim for a group of her young athletes in the Westside Aquaducks Swim Club.

Joslin will take a group of her Aquaduck swimmers and coaches to Hawaii next summer to participate in the Maui Channel relay swim. The coach has already shown her young swimmers how to master that difficult swim. Earlier this month, she swam the channel solo on a Thursday and came back two days later to take a turn as part of a six-person relay team that also completed the challenge.

Joslin’s solo swim was a gift from her long-time friend and distance swimming legend Bob Roper. The relay was arranged by the South End Rowing Club of San Francisco.

Both swims were a success for Joslin. Her solo swim was just a shade below her target time of 5 hours. She finished in 4 hours, 54 minutes. Her three-men and three-women relay team won its age division.

The swim is 9.9 miles from the pier at Club Lanai on the island of Lanai to the beach in front of the Kaanapali Beach Hotel on the island of Maui. Given currents, wind and other factors, the actual distance is always longer.

Joslin is no stranger to the Maui Channel Swim, a challenge she has met several times, including in 2003 when she was the first to complete a solo round-trip crossing of the channel in 9 hours, 20 minutes.

She said her solo swim this year generally went well, with water temperatures around 75 degrees. “I really felt good and the conditions were great,” she said.

She took a break for food tossed to her from her support boat every half-hour, and pushed through fatigue at one point until the last half hour when she felt “amazing.”

Her swim also allowed her to make arrangements for her return trip with her young swimmers. She has already chartered the same boat and captain for the Aquaducks’ swim.

An outstanding pool swimmer, Joslin, encouraged by friends Roper and Tim Spicer, didn’t begin open-water swimming until she was an adult, and she has been going strong ever since.

She has conquered just about every swim in San Francisco Bay, the Alcatraz Swim, the Golden Gate Bridge Swim (the length of the Bridge), the swim from the Bay Bridge to the Golden Gate and many more, and swam in Lake Tahoe and several other locations.

At age 59, the mother of five and the grandmother of eight, she shows no signs of leaving the open water despite six surgeries on her hands.

A long-time swim coach at the Indian Valley Swim Club, the Petaluma Swim Club and founder of the Westside Aquaducks, Joslin wants to give her most dedicated swimmers the same opportunities others have given her.

“I’m really focusing on this group,” she said. “If they want to do it (the Maui Channel Relay), I’m going to do everything I can to make that happen.”

And, the swimmers do badly want to do the swim. They are busy raising their own money through penny wars, selling snow cones at the Swim Center, holding dessert auctions and other activities.

Joslin is literally showing them the way from Lanai to Maui.