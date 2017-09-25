It was stressed weeks before kickoff that the Egg Bowl was a high school football game — important, but not the most important thing in the life or even the school year for participants and fans. Despite the hoopla and trimmings, when it was all said and recorded, it was a high school football game, one of at least 10 that both Casa Grande and Petaluma will play this fall. There are more important things in life.

All that is true. The teenagers who played the team have long lives ahead, lives to make memories, work, live, love, play, raise families and contribute to the world.

But sport, whether it be the Egg Bowl or a freshman soccer match, do matter. They shape the attitudes, interests and character of the young players that they will carry through the rest of their lives. And, sports are important to society. They can shape a school, a community or a nation.

The Egg Bowl was important to both Casa Grande and Petaluma high schools. It helped bring the students individually and the schools collectively closer together. There is still a rivalry that extends well beyond the playing fields as each strives to offer the best programs and the best prepared students. But, because of one football game, there is a closer feeling of togetherness and cooperation.

Sports can also have an opposite effect. Seven years earlier, an Egg Bowl game had help to widen the rift between the two participating school’s student bodies.

On the national level. sports have proven to be an unifying force for our nation in troubled times. After the 9-11 terrorist attacks, professional football and baseball helped to assure a shaken nation that life could go on. Now, of course, sports, specifically the National Football League, has become a magnifying tool for the rift that is tearing at the fabric of our democracy.

It is well beyond my pay grade and scope of influence to choose sides in the current dispute, but I do know it more than pampered and spoiled athletes battling a blow-dried, blowhard politician. There are important issues of freedom, race division, patriotism and equality involved.

There are many things in life that are far more important than a sporting contest, more important even than an Egg Bowl or a Super Bowl,

But sports do teach important life lessons, and they are a part of life. They can be used to bring people together or tear them apart. They can be used to make a point or make players and teams look ridiculous.

A tip of the helmet to those players and teams who use their sports to educate and unify, whether they be on a high school or a professional level.

Next year let’s invite NFL players and owners, along with our president, to the Egg Bowl. Maybe they will learn something.

