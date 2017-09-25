Newman’s perfect first half overwhelms Casa

Powerful Cardinal Newman scored on every possession in the first half, and the host rolled to an overwhelming 64-14 win over winless Casa Grande in Santa Rosa on Friday night. It was opening night in the North Bay League, and the Cardinals could not have made their league debut much more impressive, racing to a 50-point advantage early in the second quarter.

Leading rusher Tanner Mendoza galloped for 122 yards on only eight carries and scored a couple of touchdowns before Newman coach Paul Cronin let up on the throttle in the second half. Mendoza, a hard-running 175-pound senior, found big gaps in the Casa defense behind some terrific blocking to pick up huge chunks of yardage. He was averaging 8.6 yards per carry heading into the contest.

Quarterback Beau Barrington was equally effective, tossing for 150 yards and four touchdowns in the first half. The Cardinals were still throwing the ball late in the first half when they drove 65 yards in only three plays to end their scoring assault.

Kicker Matt Nielsen continued to be one of the top point makers for the Cardinals as he tacked on a 33-yard field goal in the second quarter.

Casa was unable to get out of its own territory until the second quarter, and its turnaround had a lot to do with the entry of Jadon Bosarge at quarterback. With Casa unable to generate any offense in the early going, the Gauchos turned to Bosarge, who brought a new look to the game, and it loosened things up a bit. It was a combination of changes as Casa and the Cardinals were beginning to substitute liberally.

Bosarge, a 5-foot, 9-inch dynamo, did a lot of work with his legs in roll-out situations that stretched out Newman defenders and allowed for short Casa gains. Bosarge and running back Jack Leonetti found some holes, and the Gauchos marched 70 yards in 10 plays to get on the board. Leonetti punched it in from the 1-yard line.

Bosarge was not done as the clock worked against the Gauchos in their final drive of the first half. He scrambled for 24 yards to again puncture the adjusting Newman defenses, and Casa was in business with very little time remaining.

After a time out and a meeting at the Gaucho sideline, Bosarge rolled out, spotted Josh Grayson in the end zone and dropped it in accurately for the second Casa score of the night.

It was the third scoring strike of the season for Bosarge, who gave the Gauchos an entirely different type of scrambling attack down the stretch.

Neither team had much of an opportunity to move the ball in the second half with a running game clock. The Cardinals put their final touchdown in the books in the third period, and improved to 3-1 on the season. Five turnovers by the Gauchos made things more difficult as the game progressed.

The only loss on the Cardinal schedule so far this season was a narrow 48-34 defeat at the hands of St. Mary’s of Stockton.

Bosarge wound up rushing for 98 yards to pace the Gauchos offense. Most of his work came on sprint-out plays that stretched the Cardinal defense.

Leonetti gained 36 yards, and also had a solid game on the defensive side of the football. He added five solo tackles to total 28 for the season.