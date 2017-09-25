Analy scores early and often to romp over Petaluma, 48-30

It took Analy’s high-flying Tigers just 11 seconds to beat Petaluma in their Sonoma County League showdown game.

After a short Petaluma kickoff allowed Analy to start the game from its own 39-yard line Analy’s strong-armed quarterback, Brendan Medina, lofted a perfect pass to streaking wide receiver Jacob Ponzo for a touchdown.

Things just never got any better for Petaluma’s Trojans. The final score was 48-30, but that is deceiving. Two of Petaluma’s scores came in the final quarter after the game had long been decided. By halftime, the Analy advantage was 34-8.

The win evened Analy’s record at 2-2, while the loss was Petaluma’s first after four wins. More importantly, the result came in the opening Sonoma County League game for both teams. Given the imbalance in the SCL, the practicality is that Analy now has the inside track to another league championship, leaving Petaluma scrambling for North Coast Section playoff position with the season half over.

The result marked the seventh consecutive loss to Analy for Petaluma. The two teams may not play again in the foreseeable future as they move into different leagues next year.

When it was all added up, the teams were nearly even in yardage, with Analy totaling 426 and Petaluma 422. As expected, Analy did its traveling through the air, with Medina completing 23 of 37 passes for 355 yards and six touchdowns, while Petaluma marched for its gains, recording 294 stripes on the ground. Eleven different players contributed to the Trojan total, led by Dominic Ayers with 66. Those numbers are deceiving, with much of the Petaluma total coming in the fourth period when its reserves provided a heartening finish to what was, generally, a dismal game for Petaluma.

“They played their best game, and we played our worst game,” summed up Petaluma coach Rick Krist.

Although they piled up the yards, the Trojans were unable to move the ball with the time-consuming consistency that marked their play in the first four games.

Petaluma’s pass defense, suspect despite the Trojans’ winning streak, simply could not stay with Analy’s ghost-like Ponzo, who seemed to pop up uncovered out of no where, and a multitude of his sticky-fingered teammates.

While Analy’s first pass resulted in a touchdown, Petaluma’s first attempt at throwing the football was an interception, setting the Tigers up for a quick second score, this one again a Medina to Ponzo connection from 24 yards out.

By the end of the first period, the Analy advantage had stretched to 20-0 (the Tigers had missed a conversion kick after their second score) on a 1-yard Medina sneak.

The all-too-familiar Medina-to-Ponzo connection upped the Analy advantage to 27-0, before the Trojans gave their fans something to cheer about on a perfectly executed 4-yard, fourth-down connection between quarterback Justin Wolbert and running back Jacob Rollstin.

But even that small measure of satisfaction was tempered by an Analy touchdown strike in the final seconds on a throw from Medina to Carson Pforsich that made the halftime count 34-8.

The second half was more evenly played.

Analy tacked on a third-quarter score on a leaping catch by Nic Visser of a 35-yard pass from Medina, but Petaluma answered in the fourth period on a 12-yard connection between Wolbert and Garrett Freitas. For the game, Wolbert was 7 of 15 with two touchdowns and an interception.