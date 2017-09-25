St. Vincent High School’s difficult journey through the explosive North Central League I continued last week with a 41-0 loss at St. Helena.

The defeat was the third straight against a league opponent for the Mustangs who are 1-4 for the season.

St. Vincent found moving the ball almost impossible against the muscular home-standing Saints who held the visitors to just 13 yards running and 18 yards passing.

Highlights for the Mustangs were on defense, where linebacker Brian Giron continued to have an outstanding season with 11 tackles. Grion now has 66 tackles in five games. Teammate Gio Antonini was in on nine tackles and has 63 for the season.

Defensive lineman Joe Berniklau single-handidly stopped two St. Helena drives with two fumble recoveries. AJ Wright also had an impressive game with four solo tackles and an assist and was credited with 2.5 tackles for loss.

St. Helena scored two times in the first quarter and put the game away with three more touchdowns in the second period.

St. Helena quarterback Christian Cia passed just five times and completed three, two for touchdowns. In the opening quarter, he connected with Junior Gonzalez for an 89-yard score, and came back with a 36-yard scoring pass to Marcus Martinez.

St. Helena put the gam away in the second quarter on touchdowns by Casey Walker (four yards), Luis Robledo (2-yard fumble return), Cia (6-yard run) and Connor Dotzler (14-yard fumble return).

St. Vincent, now 1-4 for the season, will celebrate homecoming Saturday with Middletown providing the opposition. Kick off is at 1 p.m.