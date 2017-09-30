Sidelined by a little-known NCAA rule, Tomales grad gives up football

Four schools, even if one doesn’t have a football program, were one too many for Tomales High School graduate Anthony Feliciano, who had his gridiron career ended by an NCAA rule that no one seems to have known about.

Felciano was all set to play football this fall for Humboldt State University when he found out that he was in violation of the “4-2-4-4 Rule,” which essentially says an athlete cannot go from a four-year school to a two-year-school to a four-year-school and move on to another four-year-school without sitting out a year. The rule is designed to prevent athletes from “shopping colleges.”

Feliciano, one of the best football players ever at Tomales, became a victim of unintended consequences of the rule. Those consequences eventually ended the athlete’s football career, costing him his final year of eligibility.

Feliciano’s post-Tomales career started at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kan. where he accepted an athletic scholarship after graduating from Tomales. He red shirted his freshman year, not playing and protecting a year of college eligibility. However during his second year, his scholarship help was cut, and he decided to transfer to Butte Junior College in Oroville.

At Butte, the high school running back/linebacker switched to tight end and worked his way into a starting position for a state championship team in his second season.

With no four-year schools showing any intense interest, Feliciano opted to concentrate on continuing his education. He was living in Chico at the time, and enrolled at Chico State University, a school that does not have a football program.

After a year at Chico, Humboldt State expressed interest in Feliciano as a football player, and he agreed to give the sport he loves another try as a preferred walk on.

It is notable that not only is Feliciano a good football player, he is an excellent student. At Benedictine he had a 3.073 GPA; at Butte he was on the Honor Roll with a 3.814 GPA and earned an Associate in Arts Degree with a major in history; at Chico he had a 3.220 GPA and was on the Honor Roll.

Even though the call from Humboldt came late, in early March, things appeared to be on the right track, and Feliciano was prepared to do what he has done his entire football career — work his tail off to be successful.

Then came the call on Aug. 2. It was from Humboldt State head coach Rob Smith who told Feliciano he had been declared ineligible by rule 4-2-4-4. It is a rule that Feliciano, and apparently no one at Humboldt — not Smith, not tight ends coach Austen Jacobs who had become close to the athlete, nor compliance officer Tom Trepiak — had ever heard of.

But, a rule is a rule and Feliciano had two options — set out a year, or give up football.

He first applied for a hardship wavier, but that is a lengthy process. He was told it could take weeks or even months. By the time a decision was reached, it would have been well into the season.

Feliciano’s football career was finished.

“Missing the first month is tough enough, but it is almost impossible for a new player,” he said. “My only option was to sit out a year, but that wasn’t going to happen. “I’ve accepted that its over and it is time to move on.”