Tomales grad’s gridiron career cut short

JOHN JACKSON

ARGUS-COURIER SPORTS EDITOR | September 30, 2017, 4:51PM

| Updated 3 hours ago.

Four schools, even if one doesn’t have a football program, were one too many for Tomales High School graduate Anthony Feliciano, who had his gridiron career ended by an NCAA rule that no one seems to have known about.

Feliciano was all set to play football this fall for Humboldt State University when he found out that he was in violation of the “4-2-4-4 Rule,” which essentially says an athlete cannot go from a four-year school to a two-year-school to a four-year-school and move on to another four-year-school without sitting out a year. The rule is designed to prevent athletes from “shopping colleges.”

Feliciano, one of the best football players ever at Tomales, became a victim of unintended consequences of the rule. Those consequences eventually ended the athlete’s football career, costing him his final year of eligibility.

Feliciano’s post-Tomales career started at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, where he accepted an athletic scholarship after graduating from Tomales. He red-shirted his freshman year, not playing and protecting a year of college eligibility. However, during his second year, his scholarship help was cut, and he decided to transfer to Butte Junior College in Oroville.

At Butte, the high school running back/linebacker switched to tight end and worked his way into a starting position for a state championship team in his second season.

With no four-year schools showing any intense interest, Feliciano opted to concentrate on continuing his education. He was living in Chico at the time, and enrolled at Chico State University, a school that does not have a football program.

After a year at Chico, Humboldt State expressed interest in Feliciano as a football player, and he agreed to give the sport he loves another try as a preferred walk-on.

It is notable that not only is Feliciano a good football player, he is an excellent student. At Benedictine, he had a 3.073 GPA; at Butte, he was on the Honor Roll with a 3.814 GPA and earned an Associate in Arts degree with a major in history; at Chico, he had a 3.220 GPA and was on the Honor Roll.

Even though the call from Humboldt came late, in early March, things appeared to be on the right track, and Feliciano was prepared to do what he has done his entire football career — work his tail off to be successful.

Then came the call on Aug. 2. It was from Humboldt State head coach Rob Smith, who told Feliciano he had been declared ineligible by rule 4-2-4-4. It is a rule that Feliciano, and apparently no one at Humboldt — not Smith, not tight ends coach Austen Jacobs, who had become close to the athlete, nor compliance officer Tom Trepiak — had ever heard of.

But a rule is a rule, and Feliciano had two options — sit out a year, or give up football.

He first applied for a hardship wavier, but that is a lengthy process. He was told it could take weeks or even months. By the time a decision was reached, it would have been well into the season.

Feliciano’s football career was finished.

“Missing the first month is tough enough, but it is almost impossible for a new player,” he said. “My only option was to sit out a year, but that wasn’t going to happen. I’ve accepted that it’s over and it is time to move on.”

He said he will continue his education at Sonoma State University with plans to obtain a teaching credential and become a coach. He already has taken a step in that direction by helping coach football this fall at Tomales High School.

“I’m glad I can help out and get a taste of what coaching is all about,” he said. “I enjoy being out with the players and teaching what I know.”

Part of what Feliciano can teach athletes moving on to college football is to take charge of their own future.

“I definitely would tell them (young athletes) to double and triple check their records,” he said. “I thought I was fine, that I was covered. I wasn’t. I would definitely recommend they make sure to check their records on their own.”

Feliciano’s father, Leon Feliciano, former head football coach at Tomales High School and now an assistant coach at Casa Grande High School, is trying to make sure what happened to his son doesn’t happen to other athletes by asking the NCAA to change the rules.

“Anthony was penalized for wanting to continue his education and get his degree in five years,” Leon said.

“I am requesting that the NCAA take an in-depth look at the 4-2-4-4 rule and investigate its purpose, intent and fairness,” he wrote to the NCAA. “I found out about the rule as my son, Anthony Feliciano, was a victim of it, and declared ineligible to play football at Humboldt State. The intention of the rule is to ensure student athletes are making rational, logical choices when transferring schools. The rule is to discourage ‘shopping’ from one school to another with a heavy one-year ineligibility penalty as a consequence.”

The coach suggested three exceptions be made to the rule that requires a year’s suspension.

1. If a student is on track to graduate college in five years.

2. If a student has demonstrated academic excellence with a 3.0 or better overall GPA.

3. If a student attends a school that does not offer their sport so there is no athletic advantage.

The father, like his son, has accepted that Anthony will not be able to regain his eligibility.

“I understand that Anthony’s eligibility is not affected by this ruling because of the poor timing with the 2017 football season already started,” he wrote to the NCAA. “My motivation is to help other student athletes who are in a similar situation.”

