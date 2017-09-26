The Petaluma High School volleyball team continued to slice through Sonoma County League opposition last week, recording 3-0 wins over both El Molino and Analy.

Led by Jaden Krist’s 17 kills, Petaluma dispatched El Molino 25-16, 25-21 and 25-14.

Hannah Dillingham served three aces for the T-Girls, while Greta Grassi had five kills.

Analy, expected to be one of Petaluma’s top rivals for the SCL title, went down 25-16, 25-16, 25-22.

Petaluma coach Ryan Huges credited tremendous defense by libero Claire Tuscher with help from Maria Soares and Whitney Royall for sparking the win.

Kayla Pearson and Grace Ghirardelli were a force at the net for Petaluma, providing several blocks and getting a hand on many Analy hits, allowing Petaluma to recover and set the ball up for the offense.

Petaluma is now 5-0 in the first round of SCL play and 11-1 for the season.