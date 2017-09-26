Branson prevailed, 68-26, in a historic football game Friday night at Tomales.

The meeting was the first-ever between the two Marin County schools. This is Branson’s second season as an 8-man football team. The Bulls did not face Tomales in their first season last year.

The game was mostly all Branson with Bulls’ quarterback Alec Ritch passing for three touchdowns, scoring four more running and returning punt for a score, giving him a hand in eight touchdowns on the night.

Tomales was led by Andy Azevedo who gained 95 yards rushing. Chris Bernal added 74 yards on the ground and quarterback Brad Woodward ran for 49 yards and passed for 49 more,

The win was the third straight without a loss for Branson, while Tomales dropped to 1-2 on the season with another home game coming up Friday night against Stuart Hall.