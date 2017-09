The St. Vincent girls soccer team stretched its season-starting unbeaten streak to nine straight last week with a 8-0 thumping of Calistoga.

Athena Edwards and Katie Gross each scored three goals to lead the Lady Mustang assault. Avani Chauhan also scored.

Grace Hosbein provided three assists and Edwards two. Katie Gross and Julie Murphy also assisted.

Clare Galten and Siana Jimenez shared time in goal, recording the shutout.