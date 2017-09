The Petaluma Tennis Association will hold a First Friday Round Robin Tournament Oct. 6 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on the Casa Grande High School courts.

The first 12 players to respond to ptaroundrobins@gmail.com will be included.

Cost is $5 for PTA members or $10 for non members.

All skill levels are welcome, but players must be high-school age or older.