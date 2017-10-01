A former police officer with a background in professional baseball has been named athletic director for St. Vincent de Paul High School.

Stan Switala, a Petaluma resident and former head baseball coach at San Rafael High School, was selected to replace Sue Keller, who is stepping down from the athletic director’s position, but remaining with the school as a teacher.

In making the announcement of Switala’s hiring, St. Vincent de Paul pastor Fr. William Donahue stressed the importance of athletics at St. Vincent.

“Co-Curricular activities, especially athletics, are such an important component of the student experience at our school,” Fr. Donahue said. “Sports provide an environment beyond the classroom by which our students grow and develop in areas that are vital to their overall success. We will foster important character traits such as a work ethic, perseverance, preparation, commitment and the value of competition.

“The educational experience of all participants is enhanced through these endeavors as everyone strives to be their best as individuals, teammates, students and members of our community.”

St. Vincent also hired Robert Steen, a coach and teacher at Napa High School, to be the new assistant athletic director.

Switala received his high school education at St. John the Baptist High School in West Islip, N.Y.

An outstanding baseball player, Switala was No. 1 pitcher and starting shortstop for Farmingdale Junior College and went on to pitch for D1 school Eastern Michigan University. He followed with two stints in professional baseball.

Switala has been an assistant varsity baseball coach at Tamalpias High School and head baseball coach at San Rafael High School.

“Working with aspiring student athletes in their formative years is what I enjoy most,” he said. “It is extremely rewarding to see them develop and move on to their next challenge, whether that is college or making a difference in other fields. It is a special experience to watch them acquire the many skills it takes to be productive and successful in their lives.”

Switala has scouted for the New York Mets and has established the Top Speed Baseball organization, a summer program for college and junior college players. Since 2013, more than 50 Top Speed Baseball players have moved on to play professional baseball.

Switala worked 13 years with the Suisun Police Department before medically retiring. During his tenure as a police officer, he served as a Resource Officer for Crystal Middle School and three elementary schools, interacting with students, parents and school administrators.

New assistant athletic director Steen brings to St. Vincent experience as a physical education teacher. He has coaching experience in both football and baseball at Napa High School.

“St. Vincent has an enduring legacy of almost 100 years,” he said. “To be asked to play a part in the positive changes at the school, and to work with Stan Switala is a tremendous opportunity.”