As GranFondo nears, a look back at founder Levi Leipheimer’s career

To win a time trial in the Tour de France, an athlete must train hard — and pedal fast.

2007, Cognac, France

18 grinding stages of punishing climbs, feverish sprints, and harrowing descents completed, riders confront Stage 19 — the “Race of Truth.” Levi Leipheimer fights for a podium position, alongside future Tour winners Alberto Contador and Cadel Evans. There are no team tactics; what remains is the rush of adrenaline and the intense competitive pressure. After an hour of full blown hammering, it isn’t the young Spaniard or the Aussie ex-mountain biker who crosses the Stage 19 line first. It is instead a rather determined Californian — a resident of Sonoma County.

That performance not only won Levi Leipheimer Stage 19, but guaranteed his third place in the Tour de France. Leipheimer cherishes the moment, “it was above and beyond anything I thought it could be,” he recalls, “it’s kind of hard to describe.”

Amateur to Professional

Leipheimer developed a raw passion for the two-wheeled sport while growing up in a Montana mining town — by the age of 13, he was pedaling past seasoned cyclists.

Standing at 5’7” with a race weight of only 135 pounds, his power-to-weight ratio was especially beneficial when ascending steep terrain and his compact frame allowed him to achieve a hyper aerodynamic position when riding. Wind tunnel tests routinely displayed his extremely low drag numbers. Leipheimer augmented these cycling gifts by adopting a grueling and strictly no-nonsense approach to training.

As seasons passed, Leipheimer’s passion for racing intensified and eventually he considered pursuing the sport full time. His decision, to trade a college trajectory for a career in cycling, was complicated. But Leipheimer was determined, “I told myself that if I couldn’t make it work in five years, I could always go back to school, but this was the time to try to make it, as a professional.”

And make it he did. After a few years in the amateur circuit, riding in the States and Europe, Leipheimer signed with his first pro team in 1997. But back on U.S. soil, he realized that Montana’s weather was an impediment to optimum training. He was ready to relocate.

Sonoma County Resident

Leipheimer discovered his training nirvana some 1000 miles away from Montana when two of his teammates, living in Santa Rosa, invited the young cyclist to Sonoma County to check out the area. At that time, cyclists were beginning to take notice of Sonoma County’s mild weather and challenging climbs.

Leipheimer recalls, “I drove from Montana to Sonoma County in a little two-wheel drive pickup with all my stuff. I pretty much decided from the first ride that I was going to stay; that I was committed.”

Thousands of road miles later, and with a mountain of cycling accomplishments including Tour de France podium finisher and three-time Amgen Tour of California winner, Leipheimer was still just getting started. Despite hard-won battles abroad, his proudest achievement would turn out to be at home — in Sonoma County.

Gran Fondo Country

“I thought there would be maybe 500 people that first year,” Leipheimer remembers.

This was the message he pitched to the city of Santa Rosa about his plans for a local GranFondo. Despite Levi’s modest goals for an inaugural event, he felt a deep confidence in the draw of Sonoma County’s beauty and in the talent of his team at Bike Monkey.