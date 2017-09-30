Petaluman face of the Warriors in new promotion campaign

Petaluma High School graduate Megan Cooper may never replace Stephen Curry as the face of the Golden State Warriors, but she has been chosen to tell an important part of the world champions’ story.

When the Warriors released the first video for its “This is Why We Play” campaign last month, Cooper was chosen to represent the organization.

The promotional campaign, designed to show different aspects of the organization, features Cooper preparing Oracle Arena for a playoff game by draping yellow Golden State t-shirts over seats. At one point she says, “We get the fans ready and the fans get the players ready.”

According to the Warriors’ website, “This is Why We Play” showcases various elements of the NBA, from players breaking records to mothers supporting their sons, to fans cheering in the stands, to the employees behind the scenes that make the NBA game nights come to life.”

Cooper is one of those employees behind the scenes.

She has worked for the Warriors for six years as a member of the Special Events and Arena Operations department as a Special Events assistant. “I’ve done everything from cleaning up spilled nacho cheese to marketing the new Chase Arena,” she explains of her duties. “I have worked with everyone from die-hard fans to Bob Myers (general manager) and Jerry West.” And that includes hanging her share of yellow t-shirts that are given fans attending playoff games, although she now supervises the crew that makes sure every seat comes equipped with a shirt.

She is responsible for helping plan and execute outside events as well as preparing and ensuring that everything goes well on game nights. She assisted with this year’s championship parade, three NBA Legacy Projects and two NBA finals receptions.

Cooper grew up in Petaluma, and played club soccer and for Petaluma High School until an ankle injury sidelined her. After high school, she enrolled at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and, after a year, transferred to Sonoma State University where she studied business and sports marketing, graduating in 2015.

At the urging of her teachers at Sonoma State, she applied for an internship with the Warriors and joined the organization in 2015.

Going to school and commuting to Oakland for an internship was difficult and, as she was about to graduate from SSU, she was offered a paying job in the Sacramento Kings sales department.

“It was a difficult decision, but my gut told me, it was not the right time,” she said. “I wanted to learn everything about the business of sports at every level.”

While she has stayed with the Raiders, Cooper has also worked for the Stanford University football team, the Giants, the Oakland Raiders, Sonoma State athletics, PAC 12 and even worked in the Super Bowl 50 production, leading volunteers and helping coordinate many of the event activities.

What Cooper has done has always been behind the scenes until she was interviewed and chosen to appear in the promotional campaign. “They filmed all one day,” she notes. “They wanted to show our commitment to the fans. It was fun, but it feels really weird to see myself in the film.”

One of the other perks of her job is to be around world class athletes. “When the cameras go off, you get to see them as they really are,” she says. Draymond Green is really nice and compassionate. Jerry West is a very nice man. He is like my grandpa.”