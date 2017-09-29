The St. Vincent girls soccer team cleared the way for its most important soccer game of the regular season last week, booting by Rincon Valley Christian, 5-0.

The win kept St. Vincent undefeated with an 11-0 record going to a game against Roseland Collegiate Prep Friday in Santa Rosa.

Although RVC is just 3-5 on the season, St. Vincent coach Kevin Richardson says it is a talented team that is especially tough on its home turf.

St. Vincent had little trouble against Rincon Valley Christian, getting two goals each from Athena Edwards and Katie Gross and another from Grace Hosbein. Lauren Vollert set up two goals with assists, with Grace Pedersen, Edwards and Hosbein also assisting on goals.

Clare Galten recorded the shutout in goal, receiving strong defensive support from Rebecca Wolff, Patty Chelini and Julia Murphy.