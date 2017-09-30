St. Vincent De Paul High School brought some of the best small-school cross country runners in the Redwood Empire last week when it hosted a Coastal Mountain Conference meet at Schollenberger Park.

Despite the hot conditions, 67 boys and 34 girls competed.

The top overall boys finisher was Kheva Mann of Sonoma Academy, with a winning time of 16:40 over the 3-mile course.

Teammate Brad Loftus of Sonoma Academy was second in a time of 17:01, followed by Issac Methum of Rincon Valley Christian High School in a time of 17:20.

The best St. Vincent boys finisher was Conrad Smith, 22nd n a time of 20:33.

Leading overall girls finisher was Karena Bowen of Sonoma Academy with a winning time of 19:05.

Bowen was followed closely by Iris Berto of Rincon Valley Christian High School, second in 19:29. Berto was followed by Rylee Bowen of Sonoma Academy in 20:59.

The first St. Vincent girl finisher was Ellie Kaiser with a time of 23:50, good for 10th place overall.