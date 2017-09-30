Petaluma’s girls volleyball team stepped ever closer to the Sonoma County League championship last weekend, disposing of both Healdsburg and Piner, 3-0.

The wins improved Petaluma to 13-1 on the season and 7-0 in SCL play.

Petaluma handled Healdsburg 25-17, 25-23, 25-17. Kayla Pearson played an outstanding game to lead the Trojans, coming up with six blocks. Greta Grassi had five kills, while Serena Horvath had three kills and served two aces.

Playing at Piner, the Trojans prevailed, 25-11, 26-24, 25-14.

Hannah Dillingham led the way with 12 kills. Emma Weiand had seven kills and Lilah Bacon three. Pearson provided three blocks and Grassi two, while Horvath served four aces.

Whitney Royall and Claire Tuscher played strong defense.