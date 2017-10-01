Petaluma scores in all facets in SCL victory

Petaluma High pitched a complete game at Sonoma Valley on Saturday night, romping over the Dragons, 56-6, in a Sonoma County League football game.

The game wasn’t perfect for Petaluma’s Trojans. There were a few glitches along the way, but it was one of complete domination by the Petalumans in all areas. The Trojans scored in almost every conceivable fashion with offense, defense and special teams; the offense used ball control, quick strikes and even passes to pile up 508 total yards and the defense held Sonoma to just 142 yards, coming within one big play of recording a shutout.

The game was a total team effort, with 10 players getting a chance to carry the football and every player except those on crutches, getting into the game.

“I liked our tempo, especially on the offensive side of the ball,” Petaluma coach Rick Krist said. “We didn’t do anything new or fancy. We ran the option 94 percent of time, but we executed well. We were able to balance our defense better and put our defensive backs in places where they could be successful.”

Petaluma’s secondary, struggling in recent games, limited Sonoma Valley quarterback Rocco Wetzel to two completions in 10 attempts, and intercepted three of his throws, two off deflections.

For the first time this season, Petaluma alternated quarterbacks, using senior Justin Wolbert and junior Cole Powers on alternating series. Both were effective.

Wolbert carried seven times for 45 yards and a touchdown and completed one pass for five yards. Powers ran just once, but it was impressive as he blasted 40 yards for a Trojan touchdown. He was also 5-for-5 for 70 yards and a touchdown passing.

“They each give us something different,” Krist noted. “Both played very well, and did a good job running the offense.”

Defensively, the Trojans had one of their best games. Despite a yeoman effort from Sonoma Valley’s Tyler Winslow, the Dragons were never able to build any real offensive momentum. Winslow, a solidly built 5-foot, 11-inch, 200-pound junior, was practically the entire Dragon offense, carrying 21 times for 48 yards. He was equally impressive from his linebacker spot on defense, seemingly always around the ball, no matter how deceptive the Petaluma ball handling.

Mostly, the Sonoma runners ran into an unforgiving wall of Trojan humanity led by linemen Luke Haggard and True Overton, aided and abetted by linebackers Derrick Pomi and Nick Ayers. Pomi had an especially impressive game. He was credited with 11 tackles, seven solo.

The Petaluma secondary had, by far, its best game of the season with Dominic Ayers intercepting two passes and Isaiah Blomgren picking off another.

Petaluma had just one real breakdown defensively. That occurred midway through the second quarter with the Trojans already leading, 14-0.

Sonoma receiver Dave Neuman managed to get himself lonesome behind the Petaluma defense, and Wetzel hit him perfectly for a 34-yard connection that moved the Dragons to the Petaluma 12-yard line. Three plays later, from the 2-yard line, Wetzel fumbled the snap, picked the ball up and scooted into the end zone. The PAT attempt went wide, and Sonoma had its first and only points.

Meanwhile, Petaluma, no matter who was in the game, kept scoring and scoring and then scoring some more.

Here’s how the Trojan scoring went by quarters.