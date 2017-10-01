Team Chavez is bringing boxing back to Petaluma. The promoters are joining NorCal Boxing, Speed & Fitness to produce a 19-bout show at the Petaluma Veterans Building on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The show will feature several local boxers, some trained at the NorCal Boxing facility in Petaluma.

Tony Mowers’ Norcal speed boxing facility will be represented by three Casa Grande High School athletes — sophomore Cole Foursha, junior Geoffrey Elward and freshman Dante Chavez.

Doors open at 5 p.m, with the first match at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available at NorCal Speed (415-7718), the Novato Boxing Club (827-3874) and Warrior 4 JC (342-2397).