Casa can’t sustain good start

LUKE STRAUB

FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | October 1, 2017, 6:41PM

| Updated 2 hours ago.

Casa Grande’s Gauchos played highly rated Rancho Cotate to a tie in the first quarter on Friday night but couldn’t keep pace as the the Cougars found another gear to down Casa Grande, 56-7.

Considering its opponent — the Cougars are ranked 13th in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Chronicle — Casa Grande’s first quarter was promising. It featured a different starting quarterback, Jadon Bosarge, and a rotation of running backs Zian Kovach, Kenneth Fitzgerald and Jack Leonetti.

“That was the whole plan,” Casa Grande head coach Denis Brunk said, explaining that all three running backs play defense. “ We wanted to rotate guys, keep fresh legs in there.”

The Gauchos didn’t appear intimidated by a physical Rancho Cotate team, and matched the Cougars’ intensity throughout the game. But Casa Grande, like previous Rancho opponents, couldn’t contain Rancho Cotate’s elite offensive playmakers.

Casa Grande fell to 0-5, but Brunk was encouraged by his team’s play. “The kids are hungry,” he said, “which tells me they don’t like to lose. They’re not used to it, they don’t want it. They’re still going to go out and try as hard as they did tonight.”

The Gaucho defense forced the Cougars, who hadn’t attempted a punt this season, to quick-kick the ball after its first series.

The Cougars tried a trick play, a flea-flicker, on their first snap from scrimmage. The Gaucho defense had none of it, and nearly sacked Rancho quarterback Jake Simmons. Five plays later, Simmons kicked the ball down to the Casa 5-yard line, and the Gauchos’ new-look offense took the field.

Casa Grande started its drive with two Kovach runs, followed by a pass from Bosarge to Cole Shimek for a first down. Nice running by Leonetti and Fitzgerald, along with a 12-yard Bosarge pass over the middle to Jance Offermann, helped Casa advance to the Cougar 41-yard line.

The drive stalled on a fourth-and-1 try. Kovach tried to leap for the first down, but the Cougars stopped the play for no gain.

The Cougars dialed up another deep throw, but Isaiah Cappelen swatted the ball away with a nice pass break-up.

Then Casa Grande forced a Rancho Cotate fumble on a hard-hitting Rancho run. The Gauchos recovered at midfield.

Two ferocious Fitzgerald runs pushed Casa to the Rancho Cotate 27, but Offermann was flagged for a questionable unsportsmanlike conduct penalty while blocking for Bosarge a play later.

Bosarge escaped the pocket twice for 26 yards and a first down, though, and he completed the drive with a 9-yard TD pass to the back-right corner of the end zone to Josh Grayson. The PAT was good, and Casa led 7-0.

But on the ensuing kickoff, Rancho Cotate’s Jaelen Ward — with a look of supreme confidence — caught the ball on a bounce and galloped, first to the right and then to the left, through the defense, all the way to Casa Grande’s 3-yard line. Simmons eventually ran for a 1-yard touchdown to tie the score.

Rancho Cotate owned the rest of the night, due mostly to its elite outside playmakers Ward and Logan Reese, along with Simmons at quarterback.

Rancho took the lead with a 38-yard touchdown throw from Simmons to Reese, and Simmons ended the half with a skillful 28-yard scoring connection to Ward. The threat from the passing game opened the door for Rancho’s rushing attack, and Rancho began to get big plays on the ground as well.

Simmons broke free for 60 yards on Rancho Cotate’s first second-half snap, and he scored on the next play to put his team up by 35 points. Simmons had six touchdowns for the Cougars.

While the Gauchos’ new running back rotation, along with a change at quarterback, kept them in the game for a quarter against the highly rated Cougars, Brunk said his team still has plenty to work on this week in practice.

“If we play the football that we did in the first quarter,” Brunk said, “that sure will catapult us through the rest of the season.” Fitzgerald was encouraged by his team’s first-quarter play, and is ready to build on it.

“We’re going to take things week by week, rep by rep, breath by breath,” Fitzgerald said.

Casa Grande’s next bid for a win is a home game against the Ukiah Wildcats on Friday. Ukiah’s record is 2-3, and the Wildcats suffered a 70-13 home loss to Cardinal Newman last week.

