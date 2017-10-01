casa Grande can’t sustain a good beginning against powerful Rancho

Casa Grande’s Gauchos played highly rated Rancho Cotate to a tie in the first quarter on Friday night, but couldn’t keep pace the entire game. The Cougars found another gear, and Casa Grande lost, 56-7.

Considering its opponent — the Cougars are ranked 13th in the Bay Area by the San Francisco Chronicle — Casa Grande’s first quarter was promising. It featured a different starting quarterback, Jadon Bosarge, and a rotation of running backs Zian Kovach, Kenneth Fitzgerald and Jack Leonetti.

“That was the whole plan,” Casa Grande head coach Denis Brunk said, explaining that all three running backs play defense. “ We wanted to rotate guys, keep fresh legs in there.”

The Gauchos didn’t appear intimidated by a physical Rancho Cotate team, and matched the Cougar’s intensity early and throughout the game. But Casa Grande, like previous Rancho opponents, couldn’t contain Rancho Cotate’s elite offensive playmakers.

Casa Grande’s record fell to 0-5, but Brunk was encouraged by his team’s play.

“The kids are hungry,” Brunk said. “which tells me they don’t like to lose. They’re not used to it, they don’t want it. They’re still going to go out and try as hard as they did tonight.”

The Gaucho defense forced the Cougars, who hadn’t attempted a punt coming into the game, to quick-kick the ball after its first series.

The Cougars tried a trick play, a flea-flicker, on their first snap from scrimmage. The Gaucho defense had none of it, and nearly sacked Rancho quarterback Jake Simmons. Five plays later, Simmons kicked the ball down to the Casa Grande 5-yard line, and the Gauchos new-look offense took the field.

Casa Grande started its drive with two Kovach runs, followed by a pass from Bosarge to Cole Shimek for a first down. Nice running by Leonetti and Fitzgerald, along with a 12-yard Bosarge pass over the middle to Jance Offermann, helped Casa advance to the Cougar 41-yard line.

The drive stalled on a fourth-and-1 attempt. Kovach tried to leap for the first down, but the Cougars stopped the play for no gain.

The Cougars immediately dialed up another deep throw, but Isaiah Cappelen swatted the ball away with a nice pass break-up.

Then Casa Grande forced a Rancho Cotate fumble on a hard-hitting Rancho run. The Gauchos recovered the ball at midfield.

Two ferocious Fitzgerald runs pushed Casa to the Rancho Cotate 27 yard-line, but Offermann was flagged for a questionable unsportsmanlike conduct penalty while blocking for Bosarge a play later.

Bosarge escaped the pocket twice for 26-yards and a first down, though, and he completed the drive with a 9-yard TD pass to the back-right corner of the end zone to Josh Grayson. The PAT was good, and Casa led 7-0.

But on the ensuing kickoff, Rancho Cotate’s Jaelen Ward — with a look of supreme confidence — caught the ball on a bounce and galloped, first to the right and then to the left, through the defense, all the way to Casa Grande’s 3-yard line. Simmons eventually ran for a 1-yard touchdown to tie the score.

Rancho Cotate owned the rest of the night, due mostly to its elite outside playmakers Ward and Logan Reese, along with Simmons at quarterback.