High school students and their parents will have an opportunity to get the real story about college sports recruiting from a man who has gone through the process at a free event Monday evening at Casa Grande High School.

Former Stanford football star Julian Jenkins will prevent “College Sports Recruiting 101” at 7 p.m. in the Casa Grande multi-use room.

Jenkins will discuss how to qualify for scholarships to NCAA-member schools, explore the competitive marketplace of college athletic opportunities and explain types of scholarships available.

Jenkins will cover the most important parts of college athletic recruiting, including:

* When the recruiting process starts: NCAA eligibility and recruiting rules;

* How coaches evaluate prospective recruits;

* How to find schools that match your athletic and academic goals.

Student-athletes and their families in all sports and at all grade levels are invited.

Jenkins was a first team high school All-American; Stanford football’s Most Valuable Player in 2006. He was drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2007.

No pre-registration is needed.