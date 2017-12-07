The 50th annual running of the Rose City boys’ basketball tournament begins Thursday at Maria Carrillo High School.

Officials at Maria Carrillo offered to hold the tournament in their gym after the tournament’s traditional host, Cardinal Newman High, was badly damaged in the deadly wildfires in October. Cardinal Newman’s campus remains inaccessible to students and staff.

First-round action begins at 4 p.m. Thursday with Maria Carrillo (1-4) facing San Marin High, whose Mustangs are 4-1.

At 5:30 p.m. Roseland Collegiate Prep (3-1) will play the 3-1 Redwood High Giants and at 7 p.m. Santa Rosa, at 1-3, will play Petaluma which is 1-1. The final game of the night will tip off at 8:30 p.m. with Cardinal Newman (3-1) playing the 1-0 Kelseyville Knights.

Action continues Friday with losing teams from Game 1 playing at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. and winning teams playing at 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Games on Saturday will be played at 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. The championship game will tip off at 6:30 p.m.

All games will be held at Maria Carrillo High School.