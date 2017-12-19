s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Gauchos battle through strange season and into playoffs

JOHN JACKSON

ARGUS-COURIER SPORTS EDITOR | December 19, 2017, 4:17PM

| Updated 2 hours ago.

To say the 2017-2018 football season was strange for Casa Grande High School would be an Everest-sized understatement. But, when the smoke had literally cleared, head coach Denis Brunk adamantly concluded — “It was a good year.”

Casa Grande finished with a not-so-good 4-7 record but there were extenuating circumstances.

Before the season could get started, popular head coach Trent Herzog and the school parted ways in what was labeled by mutual agreement. It was big-time controversial,

Brunk moved over from Santa Rosa High School to take over the program just a couple of weeks prior to the start of practice, bringing with him several new coaches and new offensive and defensive systems.

“It was quite an achievement by the boys to overcome all of that,” Brunk said. Nor was it an easy position for Brunk, who was faced with not only the players, but also the parents losing their coach.

“The players had a much tougher time with it that I had,” he said. But, they are resilient. They got through it”

But it took some time and the adversity of a six-game losing streak to start the year didn’t make it any easier.

Brunk said the team was beginning to come together when the Oct. 9 fires turned the Gauchos from football players into volunteers as Casa Grande was transformed from a school campus into a shelter for fire victims.

“I put the word out we needed help, and many of the players got to the school before I did,” said Brunk. “The players were willing to do whatever needed to be done to help the community. I think it was then that the players realized there were things more important than football, and what it meant to be a team. It was at that time that we became a close family.

“There was more to us becoming a team than helping the fire victims, but that was a big part of it.”

The other part was that the Casa Grande players began to understand and accept Brunk’s systems, both on offense and defense.

“It’s a process,” the coach preached all year.” That process began to pay dividends in the Gauchos’ first game after the fire when they defeated Terra Linda, 34-28, giving Brunk his first victory as Gaucho head coach.

“It was very important for us to get the first win,” said Brunk. “Terra Linda was a very good team. For us to hang on to win was huge.”.

There were also practical and tactical reasons leading to the first victory. Jaden Bosarge took over at quarterback and that opened up the Casa Grande passing attack.

At about the same time, Jake Leonetti joined Kenneth Fitzgerald in the backfield, preventing opposing defenses from ganging up on Fitzgerald.

With its losing streak stopped and back on a regular schedule, Casa Grande battled by Windsor, 20-14, and Santa Rosa, 38-36, in tight must-win games as it claimed a North Coast Section playoff spot.

The drama continued in the playoffs, with Montgomery’s Vikings providing the first-round opponent. The two NBL rivals had missed playing one another during the regular season because of the fires.

Adding intrigue to the match up, one of Montgomery’s assistant coaches was Herzog.

Casa Grande played without Leonetti, an all-league linebacker, but Montgomery lost its all-league quarterback Joey Thresh in the first half. When the emotion settled, Casa Grande had a 46-28 NCS victory.

Most Popular Stories
‘Today’ show airs Christmas surprise for families who lost homes in fires
Sonoma Valley Bank officials convicted of fraud
Fire cleanup worker dies in accident at Sonoma County landfill
Father and son from Santa Rosa who drowned in surf at Goat Rock Beach identified by coroner
Gift ideas for Petaluma foodies

The season ended the next week when Granada beat the Gauchos in the second round of the playoffs, 56-28.

That was it — a 4-7 season, a playoff win and a football team that came together through adversity.

Brunk is proud of his team, not only for its late-season success, but for the legacy it will leave for others to follow.

“It was a very good year,” Brunk summed up. “I’m extremely proud of these players. These seniors have built a foundation for what is to come.

“The juniors are already coming up to me and asking, ‘When do we start?’”

Most Popular Stories
Gauchos battle through strange season and into playoffs
Padecky: Sonoma State women’s soccer coaches’ greatest save was Courtney Shoda’s life
Gingerbread house making in Petaluma
‘Today’ show airs Christmas surprise for families who lost homes in fires
Gift ideas for Petaluma foodies
Sonoma Valley Bank officials convicted of fraud
Father and son from Santa Rosa who drowned in surf at Goat Rock Beach identified by coroner
Fire cleanup worker dies in accident at Sonoma County landfill