Petaluma erupted for 15 points in the third quarter, while holding Santa Rosa scoreless to win its first-round game in Cardinal Newman’s Rose City Tournament, 59-40, Thursday night.

The victory sends Petaluma’s Trojans into a 7 o’clock game tonight against Redwood. In the other winner’s bracket contest, San Marin, a 47-32, winner over Maria Carrillo, will face Cardinal Newman a 59-41 winner over Kelseyville.

On the losers’ side of the bracket, Roseland Prep plays Santa Rosa at 4 p.m. Maria Carrillo contests Kelseyville at 5:30 p.m.

Since last months fires made the Cardinal Newman campus inaccessible, all tournament games are being played in the Maria Carrillo gym.

For Petaluma, Thursday’s opening-round game was an intently played defensive struggle with the Trojans holding a 1-point (22-21) lead at half.

The second-half opened with a basket by Jack Anderson and escalated for Petaluma from there. Justin Wolbert sparked the assault with contributions from Brendan O’Neill and Anderson. Meanwhile, the Petaluma defense was downright mean, denying Santa Rosa everything but breathing room, and that was scarce.

By the end of the frame, Petaluma led, 37-21, and the contest was over.

O’Neill, who at one point in the final period hit six straight free throws, led Petaluma with 13, while Devin Gotschall, who kept Petaluma in the game early, added 10; Wolbert eight and Robbie Isetta seven, with a pair of key treys.

Junior Andre Gaudreau was at times the only Santa Rosa offense. He led all scorers with 23.