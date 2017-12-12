Everything new for SV Mustangs, from coach to players

There are winds of change swirling around the boys basketball program at St. Vincent High School as the Mustangs open play this season. Not only was a new head coach appointed a few days before the first practice at the Keokuk campus, but a big turnover of young players fill the Mustang roster which features only two returnees from the 2016-17 season.

Former junior varsity coach Jarred Pengel takes command of the young St. Vincent team that includes only Matt Pierson and Brandon Shannon as returnees from the Mustang team that earned a 16-11 record last year under veteran coach Lance Phillips. Phillips directed the Mustangs for 11 seasons and didn’t go a campaign without his club participating in the North Coast Section post season playoffs. Pengel agreed to take over only one week prior to the start of practice when Phillips was not rehired by the new school administration.

Pengel is a veteran at the De Carli facility after playing for St. Vincent from 2003 through 2007. He finished his senior season as the leading scorer for the Mustangs during the year when Phillips coached his first season at the Petaluma private school.

Pengel turned in another strong coaching effort last season when his junior varsity team once again captured the North Central League II league title. The Mustangs ended the NCL II campaign with a perfect 16-0 record. The newly appointed coach comes with a strong St. Vincent pedigree after playing for the Mustangs under both Gary Galloway and Phillips in four seasons at St. Vincent. Pengel completed his hardwood career at San Francisco City College and later at Dominican University. “It was quite a culture shock,” he said, but a good learning experience.”

“Coach Galloway was like a second dad for me for three years, and I will always consider Lance Phillips as my mentor. We still talk on the phone regularly. I have his full support in taking over the coaching assignment here. I learned quite a bit of basketball under him. He gave me the tools.”

St. Vincent opened this season by playing a Foundation game against neighboring Petaluma, and the Mustangs went on to drop a 57-31 verdict to Rancho Cotate in their first regularly scheduled contest.

The Mustangs later evened their record at 1-1 when they traveled to Sonoma and defeated Archbishop Hanna, 80-72. “It was a good win for our kids and it was in overtime,” said Pengel.

The self-assured new coach understands that his new club is young and inexperienced on the varsity level, but that doesn’t dent his enthusiasm with a tough season ahead. Three projected starters are sophomores and Pierson, with the only measured varsity experience, starts the season on the bench with an ankle injury he suffered in an alumni game.

“I think we can contend right away,” said Pengel during a break at a recent practice. “These kids came a long way last year, and they want to do it. They have demanded that we practice on Saturdays. All of these kids have played for me. Rincon Valley, Roseland University Prep and Sonoma Academy could be tough in league.”

Sophomores Miguel Bunting, Gio Antonini and 6-foot 5-Iinch Roy Morgan will be counted on to lead the way for the Mustangs.

Bunting has taken charge as the ball handling point guard, and the athletic Antonini has proven to be one of the “smartest players on the squad.” Bunting is a solid 3-point shooter and a go-to player down the stretch.