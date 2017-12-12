s
Everything new for SV Mustangs, from coach to players

GEORGE HAIRE

F0R THE ARGUS-COURIER | December 12, 2017, 5:23PM

| Updated 4 hours ago.

There are winds of change swirling around the boys basketball program at St. Vincent High School as the Mustangs open play this season. Not only was a new head coach appointed a few days before the first practice at the Keokuk campus, but a big turnover of young players fill the Mustang roster which features only two returnees from the 2016-17 season.

Former junior varsity coach Jarred Pengel takes command of the young St. Vincent team that includes only Matt Pierson and Brandon Shannon as returnees from the Mustang team that earned a 16-11 record last year under veteran coach Lance Phillips. Phillips directed the Mustangs for 11 seasons and didn’t go a campaign without his club participating in the North Coast Section post season playoffs. Pengel agreed to take over only one week prior to the start of practice when Phillips was not rehired by the new school administration.

Pengel is a veteran at the De Carli facility after playing for St. Vincent from 2003 through 2007. He finished his senior season as the leading scorer for the Mustangs during the year when Phillips coached his first season at the Petaluma private school.

Pengel turned in another strong coaching effort last season when his junior varsity team once again captured the North Central League II league title. The Mustangs ended the NCL II campaign with a perfect 16-0 record. The newly appointed coach comes with a strong St. Vincent pedigree after playing for the Mustangs under both Gary Galloway and Phillips in four seasons at St. Vincent. Pengel completed his hardwood career at San Francisco City College and later at Dominican University. “It was quite a culture shock,” he said, but a good learning experience.”

“Coach Galloway was like a second dad for me for three years, and I will always consider Lance Phillips as my mentor. We still talk on the phone regularly. I have his full support in taking over the coaching assignment here. I learned quite a bit of basketball under him. He gave me the tools.”

St. Vincent opened this season by playing a Foundation game against neighboring Petaluma, and the Mustangs went on to drop a 57-31 verdict to Rancho Cotate in their first regularly scheduled contest.

The Mustangs later evened their record at 1-1 when they traveled to Sonoma and defeated Archbishop Hanna, 80-72. “It was a good win for our kids and it was in overtime,” said Pengel.

The self-assured new coach understands that his new club is young and inexperienced on the varsity level, but that doesn’t dent his enthusiasm with a tough season ahead. Three projected starters are sophomores and Pierson, with the only measured varsity experience, starts the season on the bench with an ankle injury he suffered in an alumni game.

“I think we can contend right away,” said Pengel during a break at a recent practice. “These kids came a long way last year, and they want to do it. They have demanded that we practice on Saturdays. All of these kids have played for me. Rincon Valley, Roseland University Prep and Sonoma Academy could be tough in league.”

Sophomores Miguel Bunting, Gio Antonini and 6-foot 5-Iinch Roy Morgan will be counted on to lead the way for the Mustangs.

Bunting has taken charge as the ball handling point guard, and the athletic Antonini has proven to be one of the “smartest players on the squad.” Bunting is a solid 3-point shooter and a go-to player down the stretch.

Morgan opened a few eyes when he poured in 31 points against Archbishop Hanna.

Joe Berniklau was cut by Pengel as a sophomore, but he has come back ready to play, and has shown the most improvement, noted the new coach. The 6-foot, 3-inche senior is still growing and netted 13 points against Hanna.

Daniel Burleson rounds out the starting five in his junior season, and is ticketed for a wing position. Burleson can also take over at the point when necessary.

“I like to have about 10 players in the regular rotation,” said Pengel. “That number might be cut to eight depending on our competition.”

Battling for those spots in the rotation are Jack Dunn, Chase Wallbridge, Matt Rainey, A.J. Fetter, Max Kleinecke, Graham Gilles, and Gio Vaca.

Assisting this season for the Mustangs will be Eli Asay.

“We have already done some fund raising and picked up some sweat gear for the kids to wear around the community,” noted Pengel. “Our goal is to make St. Vincent a place to come for perspective athletes. New plans for scholarships have us excited for the future here.”

Pengel is an electrical project engineer in San Francisco during the early part of the day before his coaching begins in the late afternoon in Petaluma.

