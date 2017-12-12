Troubles at the offensive end of the basketball floor plagued the young St. Vincent boys team at the McMillan Tournament in Cloverdale over the weekend as the Mustangs dropped all three of their contests.

On the final day on Saturday afternoon, the Mustangs shot a frigid 20 percent as they fell to Anderson Valley, 47-30. St. Vincent averaged only 35 points per game in the three-day affair, which was not enough to be competitive. In the finale against Anderson Valley, the Mustangs were outscored by two points by high-scoring forward Alejandro Soto of the Boonville-based Panthers. Soto had one of the best performances of the tournament with 32 points.

First-year Mustang coach Jarred Pengel tried every combination of players possible, but it did not energize the St. Vincent attack. After four minutes of listless play, Pengel cleared the bench, and he sent in five fresh players, who managed to keep the score against Anderson Valley close, but the Panthers opened a 22-15 halftime advantage they didn’t give up.

In the second half, St. Vincent broke out a full-court pressing defense but could not convert Panther turnovers to baskets. The Mustangs had plenty of good looks at the basket, but could not hit.

A 3-point shot from the left side of the floor by Max Kleinecke brought the Mustangs within five points in the third quarter, but a couple of hoops by Soto reestablished the separation. Soto had two tip-follow shots as he out-hustled the St. Vincent front court for short put backs.

Sophomore Gio Antonini didn’t fall victim to cruise control as he scrambled and dove for every loose ball for the Mustangs. Still showing aggressiveness from a solid football season, Antonini grabbed five loose balls and knocked in a couple of baskets along the way.

Antonini was also the leading scorer on the second day of the tournament when he tallied 13 points in a 53-33 defeat at the hands of St. Helena.

“Gio is very aggressive, and one of the smartest players on our team this year,” said Pengel.

AJ Fetter came off the bench in the second wave of Mustang players to score six points to lead his team. Rory Morgan had five points, all in the first half.

Anderson Valley improved to 2-5 for the season with the victory. The Panthers dropped a narrow 60-57 decision to Willows in the second round.

The best offensive performance of the tournament for St. Vincent (1-4) came on opening night on Thursday when the Mustangs dropped a hard-fought 53-43 verdict to a good St. Bernard’s team from Eureka. Sophomore point guard Miguel Bunting had his best scoring game of the season with 18 points.

Following a Tuesday contest against Berean Christian (4-3) in DeCarli Gym, the Mustangs will travel to Athenian for a Friday night contest in Danville.

Pinewood captured the McMillan title later on Saturday with a 54-37 win over host Cloverdale. Cache Fields of Pinewood was selected the Most Valuable Player of the tournament.