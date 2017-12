With just five wrestlers, the Petaluma High girls team took 15th place out of 65 teams in the San Leandro Tournament last weekend.

Petaluma built its team total with Cindy Diaz and Broklyn Shattuck. Diaz took second and Shattuck was third in their weight classes.

Citlalle Calderon had a strong tournament, going 3-1, but did not place.

Logan Pomi, Sunshine Sather and Sarah Markovich all participated, but did not place for the Trojans.