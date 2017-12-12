This year’s 12th annual Brett Callan Memorial Tournament will have some new faces, but the same quality as previous Callan tournaments.

The tournament is held annually in honor of former Gaucho star Brett Callan. He was just 16 and about to start his junior year at Casa Grande when he died as a result of a high-speed car crash in 2004.

He had a love for the game, and was projected to have an excellent season when he died.

The field for this year’s tournament reflects Callan’s skill and determination, and includes Napa, Windsor, Washington from San Francisco, Tamalpais, DelCampo, Montgomery, Analy and Casa Grande.

The tournament opens at 3:30 Thursday afternoon with Napa going against Windsor.

Napa will be in a league with Casa Grande next year. The Indians are off to a 3-4 start this season. Windsor, expected to be a factor in Casa Grande’s current North Bay League, had a 3-2 mark starting this week’s play.

In what is expected to be a high-scoring run-and-gun contest, Washington from San Francisco takes on Tamalpais from the Marin County Athletic League at 5 p.m.

Washington was 3-4 at the start of this week’s play, while Tamalpais, one of he favorites in the MCAL, was 4-1.

One of the most intriguing first-round match-ups happens at 6:30 p.m. when Del Campo takes on Montgomery.

Del Campo from Fair Oaks was undefeated (4-0) going into this week’s play. Montgomery, although just 3-3 against tough early season competition, is expected to be among the top title contenders in the NBL.

Casa Grande has no easy street in its opening-round game at 8 p.m. against Amaly.

Analy, despite a 1-5 start, is still expected to be among the Sonoma County League best once the smoke settles. Casa Grande’s record (1-4), like Analy’s mark, is deceiving. Both have talent and both would like to begin turning their record around Thursday night.

The tournament continues Friday with games at 3:30, 5, 6:30 and 8 p.m.

Games will be played earlier Saturday with contests at 1:30, 3, 4:30 and the championship game at 6 p.m.