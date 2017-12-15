Following a morale-building, 64-58, win over Analy in the first round of their Brett Callan Memorial Tournament, Casa Grande’s Gauchos face a formidable task tonight as they take on Montgomery’s talent-loaded Vikings in the second round of the three-day tournament. Montgomery prevailed over Del Campo from the Sacramento area, 74-73, in an overtime thriller in the tournament’s first round.

Winner of tonight’s game will play for the tournament title Saturday at 6 p.m. The loser plays for third place Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

In Thursday’s other first-round games, Windsor defeated Napa, 73-38, and Tamalpais held off Washington from San Francisco, 70-60.

Casa’s opening game against Analy was a tale of two halves, with the Gauchos dominating the first two quarters, building a 41-25 lead. Analy turned things around in the second half, getting as close as six points late in the game.

The win was badly needed by the Gauchos, coming off an emotional loss to rival Petaluma on Tuesday.

“The players were not pleased with their effort against Petaluma,” said Casa Grande coach Jake Lee. “They challenged themselves to play better on defense and with ball movement.”

The Gauchos met the challenge, plugging up the Tiger driving lanes with good help and communication. That same unselfish attitude was apparent on offense as well as Casa swiftly, but patiently, passed around the Tiger defenders until they had a good look at the basket.

Garrett Siebels continued to carry much of the Casa offensive load, finishing with 22 points, including two 3-point hits. He hit three straight free throws to stop the Analy momentum after the Tigers had pulled to within 61-55 with two minutes to play.

Guard JJ Fain got hot to lead Analy’s second-half comeback try. He ended with 21 points that included three outside bombs.