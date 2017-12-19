Scout is back in the building, and boy does he have some stories to tell.

Scout is Scott Sinan, owner/instructor of Studio Fit and Martial Arts USA in Petaluma. “Scout is the name bestowed on him by a friend’s 4-year-old daughter who proclaimed to him as he was embarking to ride his motorcycle from Petaluma to Finland. “Not new scout,” she said.

With that Sinan was off on the biggest adventure, this far of an adventuresome life, From June through October, he rode what to be a very trusty Harley across the northern United States, into Canada; flew to Europe, toured Southern Europe and finally ended with relatives in Finland. He covered more than 11,000 miles.

Sinan said he was inspired to make the journey by Ted Simon who has written several books about his motorcycle journeys.

His first distance ride was to Montana. “There were some good thingsand some not so good things. The not-so-good things included being arrested by the Reno Swatt Team because he resembled a man wanted for murder.

The good thing was I got hooked.