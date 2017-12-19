Petaluma High’s wrestlers highlighted an overall outstanding effort in Healdsburg’s Dual Meet Tournament by beating Casa Grande on criteria after the rivals had tied 35-35.

The win was one of four against one loss for the Trojans, who defeated Redwood, 78-0; Antioch, 57-24; and Willits, 49-24, while losing to Shasta, 42-40.

The effort placed Petaluma fifth out of 16 teams in the tournament.

Cindy Diaz at 10 pounds, Connor Pederson at 138 pounds, Liam O’Neill at 145 pounds and Colton Priweto at 152 were all undefeated for the Trojans.

Nick Trave, Derrick Pomi and Lukas Bettercourt were all 4-1 in the tournament.