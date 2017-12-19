Nine members of the Casa Grande High School football team received some sort of mention on the All-North Bay League football team.

Running back Kenneth Fitzgerald, defensive back Jack Leonetti and offensive lineman Braeden Chadwick were chosen by the league coaches to the first team. Fitzgerald, a senior, led Casa Grande with 1,022 yards rushing and ran for 17 touchdowns. He was also an outstanding defensive player.

Much of Fitzgerald’s rushing total and the 1,398 yards the Gauchos totaled on the ground were the result of the blocking of the 6-foot, 3-inch, 255-pound Chadwick and his teammates on the Casa front line.

Another key member of that offensive line, 295-pound senior Matthew Hart was chosen to the second team.

Leonetti was listed as a defensive back on the All-League team, but was really more of a rover, ranging from near the line to rush quarterbacks or deep in the secondary as a true safety. He was also a key member of the offense as a running back with break-away speed.

Chosen, along with lineman Hart on offense and Chadwick on defense to the second team were linebacker Adam Lopez, defensive back Aaron Krupinsky, linebacker Zian Kovach, linebacker Jack Green and defensive back Isaiah Cappelen.