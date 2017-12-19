Krist leads T-Girls to consolation title in Tam Tournament

Junior center Jaden Krist turned on the offensive burners in the third stanza to pace Petaluma to a 53-44 win over Terra Linda in the battle for consolation honors in the Tamalpais Tournament in Mill Valley on Saturday. The all-tourney selection scored 10 of her game-high 18 points to help the T-Girls pull away for the second time against the pesky Lady Trojans from Marin.

Petaluma took a 19-11 lead in the first half, but Terra Linda battled back against T-Girl reserves, and trailed only 21-18 at intermission. A half-court trapping defense helped in the rally.

Three times, the Marin Trojans came within three points of the leaders, but in each case Krist would bank one home to help her team pull away again. Krist battled foul trouble late in the game, but she finished with four of the last eight Petaluma points to lead all scorers. Most of her scoring came from the deep block when teammates made better entry passes into the post position.

Sophomore teammate Sheriene Arikat continued her consistent scoring with 12 points for the T-Girls.

The tiring Terra Linda club got a solid job from senior Jasmine Inouye, who scored 13 points in the second game of the afternoon for the Trojans. Terra Linda agreed to play a second contest against Marshall earlier in the day because the tourney was one team short. Inouye was also an all-tourney selection.

Fort Bragg did not make the trip to Mill Valley because its players were taking mid-term final exams.

Host Tamalpais won the tournament by holding off Urban of San Francisco in the championship game, 49-48.

Bounce-back win

The T-Girls bounced back from a first-round tourney loss to pull away from Thurgood Marshall, 48-32, on Friday. The T-Girls broke open a tight game with a 22-10 run in the third period to seal the win.

“We changed up on our defense and it caught them off-guard,” said coach Jon Ratshin. “Our girls went back to man defense shortly, but the tempo had been changed.”

“Kaleigh Pate did a good job directing our team from the point guard position,” he added. “It wasn’t so much her scoring, but her ability to move the ball for us.”

Kelsey Martin continued her strong early season play on the glass for the Petaluma front line, knocking in 11 points to lead her club, and pulling down three rebounds. Arikat added 10 points as the T-Girls improved to 6-4.

Marshall represents the Academic-Neff League in San Francisco, and suffered its second consecutive defeat to slide to 2-6 for the season. The Phoenix finished third in their conference last season.

Center Marlene Puni had 13 points for Marshall to top all scorers in the consolation contest.

Opening-round loss

Tournament favorite California of San Ramon broke to a quick advantage, and the aggressive Grizzlies (8-1) coasted past Petaluma, 65-29, in the opening round. California represents the Division I East Bay league.

The Grizzlies pressured the T-Girls with half- and full-court presses, and Petaluma dribbled into too many double-teaming traps to escape the eventual loss. California led at one point in the first quarter 18-0.

Petaluma had no answer for the back-court pressure and turned the ball over six times in the first period. The T-Girls didn’t score until a minute remained in the stanza when reserve Kassidy Bacon dropped in a 2-pointer from the baseline. All of the Petaluma shot attempts were under heavy pressure.