Petaluma Youth Soccer League champions and City Cup tournament winners, the Gamestas took their talents to Cherry Island Soccer Complex near Sacramento this past weekend and faced off against the top teams from Northern California.

Coached by Geoff Lannert and Josh Reed, the under 12 group from Petaluma made their town proud, even changing their team name to Petaluma Pride for the tournament.

The Pride was Pitted against a gritty team from Pleasanton in its first-round match. The game remained scoreless until midway through the second half when striker Maddie Donnelly weaved her way through traffic and netted the game’s only goal. The game may well have been won on the defensive end. The back line of Eleanor Labao, Ava Acuna and Kendelle Lannert wreaked havoc on any would-be scorers from the Pleasanton Rage Ladyhawks, allowing just a handful of weak shots on goal. The Gamestas/Pride led the PYSL this past season in goals against, only allowing just six all season.

The Gamestas second game of the day featured a match against a solid team from San Francisco. The Riptides were a team that excelled in controlling possession. However, the Petaluma Pride midfielders, Samantha Reed, Abigail Busch and Natalia Carbajal, were no slouch at that tactic. Squandered opportunities by both teams back and forth throughout made the contest a real nail biter.

The Pride seized its opportunity when Lily Comma scored on a direct kick from 25 yards out. The Riptide built a wall that was no match for Comma, who blasted a perfect shot into the upper-left corner.

Spectacular goaltenders Callie Howard and Sarah Williams combined for the 1-0 shutout.

In the final contest against the Folsom Cheetah Chicks, coached by 1991 Casa Grande alum Matt Peyrucain, the Petaluma Pride put together their best performance.

The Cheetah Chicks were certainly the toughest challenge of the weekend. Playing a very skilled and physical team, the Pride would not back down.

After a scoreless first half, Sophia Carbajal put an amazing juke past the Cheetah Chicks sweeper and scored the game’s first goal. A rare defensive breakdown moments later allowed Folsom to score the equalizer on a perfectly placed shot by the right winger.

No stranger to big moments, it was Christina Bogart time. With the clock dwindling down, and each team giving every ounce of effort possible, Bogart used her fancy footwork around midfield, slipped by the left fullback and drove down the field putting an unstoppable shot in the lower right corner for the game winner.