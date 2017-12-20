Petaluma made the most of some lock-down defense and combined it with balanced scoring to turn away Napa, 57-45, in front of an appreciative crowd in the Trojan Gym on Tuesday night.

Napa’s 6-foot, 8-inch center Mitch Hippauf ran into a buzz-saw effort by a much shorter Devin Gottschall, who took away all the passing angles into the post and created some frustration for the entire Napa attack. Hippauf settled for eight points in the contest, but they were well earned and not enough to counter the flowing offense of the Trojans.

Napa took a 23-22 lead to the locker room at halftime, but the second half belonged to the Trojans. Petaluma got a 12-point effort from center Jack Anderson in the third stanza when he took his offense to the perimeter. Two slick passes from guard Trey Davis gave the center the separation he needed, and he knocked in a couple of 3-point shots to help his club take a firm grip on the lead with a 23-14 scoring advantage in the quarter.

A tight man defense by the entire rotation of Trojans limited Napa to a cluster of forced shots, and the Indians never got any closer than eight points the rest of the night. Petaluma forced 13 Indian turnovers.

Four Trojans dented the scoring column with double figures as the ball skipped around the perimeter for the Petaluma offense. Only once did coach Scott Behrs question the shot selection of his club when they didn’t run enough clock to close out a period.

Anderson wound up leading the Trojans (5-3) with 14 points, followed by 12 each by Gottschall and guard Brendan O’Neil. Davis had the first field goal of the game on an open lane drive and he knocked in 8-of-9 free throws to finish with 10 points.

Overall, the Trojans kept themselves in the game by connecting on 27-of-33 from the foul line. Petaluma had only one field goal in each of the second and fourth periods.

Petaluma added to the Indian frustration by passing the ball quickly around the top of the circle without an error in the final minutes of play.

While the Petaluma defense held the upper hand most of the game, the Indians got a fine offensive effort from senior forward Joe Carnazola. He found a home along the baseline on the left side of the floor and he dropped in five shots from distance to finish with a game-high 20 points. Carnazola averages 11.0 points per game for the Indians.

Napa dropped to 5-7 for the season with the defeat. The Indians did get some satisfaction by capturing the junior varsity game 49-41.

Petaluma travels to San Rafael to face a good Bulldog team (9-2) on Friday before the Christmas break.