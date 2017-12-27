JJ SAYS: Guaranteed: 2018 will be better

Now it begins as it does once every 365 days, except on those odd fourth years when we get an extra day to fret about what went wrong and celebrate what went right in the year that is passing away. Honestly, not a whole lot went right in the year we are kicking into the trash bin and hopefully not into the recycling pile.

I know that next Monday is simply a number on the calendar, but emotionally, it gives us an opportunity to begin again. To take lessons learned and try to make things better for ourselves and the people around us.

A new attitude won’t stop a fire, quell the wind or end a drought, but it will help us handle such calamities.

That isn’t to say there will be no more calamities in the new year, but we begin with high hopes and a renewed sense of optimism.

The big excitement for next year is the anticipated completion of the renovation of the Petaluma High School field and track. The field already looks great and there is every reason to believe it will be ready for the lacrosse and track seasons.

To call it a renovation would be an understatement. It is more like a new stadium with new snack bar, new entrance, new bathrooms. Only the stands will be the same, and even they will have a different look with new ADA-approved entrances.

There also should be real progress in the renovation of the swimming pool at Petaluma High. We should finally get past the talking and planning and on to the digging.

The building of the full-sized baseball diamond at the East Washington Street Park also will meet one of the community’s major recreational facility needs, as will the construction of the Field of Dreams for physically challenged baseball and softball players.

There are no guarantees, but 2018 should bring a respite from, if not an end to, the upheavals that kept school coaching staffs in such chaos this year. There are certain to be coaching changes, but it would be nice if they were done as a natural matter of attrition and without all the back-scene drama that marred this year.

Let the coaches coach and the players play.

As always, Petaluma prep teams lost many fine young athletes to graduation, but coming up right behind is an especially gifted group of new juniors ready and capable of stepping into leadership roles.

Since the calendar year and the school year don’t match, we still have the whole second half of the school year to look forward to as the first half of the calendar year emerges on the scene.

The second half of the school year should be especially fun. The truth is, it looks like our local high school basketball teams are going to have to scramble, but the Petaluma boys, and all four girls teams — Casa Grande, Petaluma, St. Vincent and Tomales — have legitimate shots at NCS playoff spots and once in the playoffs, who knows.

Casa Grande, St. Vincent and Tomales boys teams need to show rapid improvement. But all have potential.

For excellence, the real winter sport to watch is wrestling. Petaluma and Casa Grande both have excellent mat teams, and they are poised to be factors in their respective league races, and to send athletes beyond league.