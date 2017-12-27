s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

JJ SAYS: Guaranteed: 2018 will be better

| December 27, 2017, 9:11AM
| Updated 12 minutes ago.

Now it begins as it does once every 365 days, except on those odd fourth years when we get an extra day to fret about what went wrong and celebrate what went right in the year that is passing away. Honestly, not a whole lot went right in the year we are kicking into the trash bin and hopefully not into the recycling pile.

I know that next Monday is simply a number on the calendar, but emotionally, it gives us an opportunity to begin again. To take lessons learned and try to make things better for ourselves and the people around us.

A new attitude won’t stop a fire, quell the wind or end a drought, but it will help us handle such calamities.

That isn’t to say there will be no more calamities in the new year, but we begin with high hopes and a renewed sense of optimism.

The big excitement for next year is the anticipated completion of the renovation of the Petaluma High School field and track. The field already looks great and there is every reason to believe it will be ready for the lacrosse and track seasons.

To call it a renovation would be an understatement. It is more like a new stadium with new snack bar, new entrance, new bathrooms. Only the stands will be the same, and even they will have a different look with new ADA-approved entrances.

There also should be real progress in the renovation of the swimming pool at Petaluma High. We should finally get past the talking and planning and on to the digging.

The building of the full-sized baseball diamond at the East Washington Street Park also will meet one of the community’s major recreational facility needs, as will the construction of the Field of Dreams for physically challenged baseball and softball players.

There are no guarantees, but 2018 should bring a respite from, if not an end to, the upheavals that kept school coaching staffs in such chaos this year. There are certain to be coaching changes, but it would be nice if they were done as a natural matter of attrition and without all the back-scene drama that marred this year.

Let the coaches coach and the players play.

As always, Petaluma prep teams lost many fine young athletes to graduation, but coming up right behind is an especially gifted group of new juniors ready and capable of stepping into leadership roles.

Since the calendar year and the school year don’t match, we still have the whole second half of the school year to look forward to as the first half of the calendar year emerges on the scene.

The second half of the school year should be especially fun. The truth is, it looks like our local high school basketball teams are going to have to scramble, but the Petaluma boys, and all four girls teams — Casa Grande, Petaluma, St. Vincent and Tomales — have legitimate shots at NCS playoff spots and once in the playoffs, who knows.

Casa Grande, St. Vincent and Tomales boys teams need to show rapid improvement. But all have potential.

For excellence, the real winter sport to watch is wrestling. Petaluma and Casa Grande both have excellent mat teams, and they are poised to be factors in their respective league races, and to send athletes beyond league.

Most Popular Stories
Modern Petaluma farmhouse on the market for $1.55M
HOLIDAY ROUNDUP: A list of New Year’s Eve events in Petaluma
Petaluma police seek beauty product bandit
YOUR WEEKEND DECEMBER 28-DECEMBER 31
TOOLIN’ AROUND TOWN: Holiday spirit alive at Larsen’s tree farm

When spring brings its chill to baseball diamonds, it also will bring a lot of excitement. Petaluma and Casa Grande will both be involved in the prestigious Boras baseball Classic and both are definitely title contenders. Although veteran coach Paul Maytorena won’t be in the Casa dugout, the Gauchos shouldn’t miss a beat as they defend their North Bay League championship, and Petaluma coach Jim Selvitella believes that his Trojans will be even better than the playoff team of last year.

Softball should be excellent. Petaluma’s young players are maturing to the point where the T-Girls should again be among the Redwood Empire’s elite teams. Casa Grande’s program is soaring faster than a runaway balloon and St. Vincent has the best small-school girls program in the North Bay.

Casa Grande’s lacrosse team is talented enough to win another league championship, and Petaluma will be much better. The Battle for the Paddle should be just that — a battle.

Track and field will be interesting. Casa Grande continues to improve each year. Will 2018 be the year the Gauchos close the gap between the world and Maria Carrillo?

Petaluma has a wealth of young talent to put on display on its new track.

Goodbye (and good riddance) 2017. Hello (and welcome) 2018.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)

Most Popular Stories
Modern Petaluma farmhouse on the market for $1.55M
TOOLIN’ AROUND TOWN: Holiday spirit alive at Larsen’s tree farm
Petaluma police seek beauty product bandit
HOLIDAY ROUNDUP: A list of New Year’s Eve events in Petaluma
CrimeBeat: Unkempt lawn or public nuisance?
YOUR WEEKEND DECEMBER 28-DECEMBER 31
Experts: Sonoma County’s bone-dry December does not make a drought
Petaluma’s Green String Farm teems with winter produce